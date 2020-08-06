'Buckle Up Phone Down' gaining national attention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Department of Transportation's "Buckle Up Phone Down" safety initiative is being recognized nationally for its success in saving lives on Missouri highways, with other states joining the cause and adopting the safety program as their own.

The National Association of Development Organizations, also known as NADO, yesterday gave the Buckle Up Phone Down endeavor an Excellence in Regional Transportation Award, which recognizes noteworthy projects and practices that help meet regional needs through various program areas, including safety.

Krishna Kunapareddy, a planner with the Boonslick Regional Planning Commission, nominated the BUPD effort for the NADO award, stating: "Missouri's Buckle Up Phone Down Program is helping to save lives at the local level by raising awareness for the dangers associated with distracted driving and not wearing a seat belt. This two-part message has been well received throughout the state and is now gaining attention at the national level as a viable, life-saving strategy."