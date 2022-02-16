Bumblebee project discussed at Audubon meeting

The East Ozarks Audubon Society held a meeting Jan. 18 at the Farmington Public Library featuring a presentation given by Rose Mier about the Missouri Bumblebee Atlas Project.

Last summer, Mier and her husband volunteered for the project and had two surveys where they captured bumblebees and identified their location, species and what type of plant they were pollinating when captured.

“Pollinators in general are very important for our agricultural crops as well as any of our terrestrial ecosystems,” Mier said. “Animals pollinate approximately 85% of all flowering plants and of the animals, insects are the vast majority of them.

"Of the insects, bees are the most important for the reason they collect pollen and nectar throughout their entire life cycle, whereas other insects are only after just the nectar or just the pollen and only a certain part of their life cycle.”

Mier said that bees pollinate approximately two-thirds of all agricultural products. “If you didn’t have bees, those grocery store shelves would be pretty bare.”

There are about 20,000 species of bees worldwide with the U.S. and Canada having about 360 species. Missouri has 11 species, although the Rusty Patch Bee hasn’t been seen since 1998. Mier said that it is assumed to be extinct. Of the 10 that are remaining, three species are of conservation concern: The American, Southern Plains and Variable Cuckoo Bumblebees.

“Bumblebees are generalists; that means they’re going to visit a wide variety of flowers,” she said. “Different species have different sizes of tongues, some are quite long to get to tubular type of flower. They’re a large, robust bee compared to other bees.

"They are important because they practice what is called muscular thermogenesis. They have large muscles that they vibrate and bring up temperatures very quickly. They can forage during times when it’s colder than a lot of the other smaller bees and insects can.”

According to Mier, bumblebee colonies are annual whereas the honeybees are perennial, with honeybees storing enough food to last through the winter while bumblebees don’t. The queen will hibernate during the winter by digging a burrow a couple of inches into the ground. Queens mate in the fall and start emerging in March and April.

“The queens will then forage for about two weeks, eating and looking for a nesting site,” she said. “Nesting sites can be any place insulated from the weather. Clump grasses, rodent holes, crevices in rock piles, brush piles, insulation in a home. The queen then builds wax pods and loads them with honey and pollen and lays the eggs. She cares for them until they hatch out in a week or two. She still cares for them until they are adults at 4-5 weeks.

"The bees that hatch are female worker bees and start foraging and take over caring for the nest and other eggs. The queen stays in the nest and continues to lay eggs. Toward the end of the season, she lays eggs that become male drones and eggs that become new queens. The drones leave the nest permanently and do a mating flight and then die. The queens will leave and return to the nest on mating flights for a while. The founding queen dies, ending the colony and the other queens that have mated go on to find other places to burrow and continue the process.”

As part of the Atlas, Mier noted that bumblebees, along with other pollinators, are in decline.

“In the early 2000s it was documented that four species in North America were in decline,” she said. “In the last three years there’s been a drastic reduction. Enough of a reduction that something has to be done quickly or we are going to lose a lot more species. Today, about 25% of the species in North America are threatened. In the fall of 2021 they just listed the Franklin Bee on the endangered species list. There are two now that haven’t been found for several years.”

Mier explained some of the stressors contributing to the loss of bumblebees.

“Loss of habitat is a major problem for the bees,” she said. “Agriculture produces an awful lot of forage for pollinators, but we have a vast acreage of monoculture. There’s a whole lot of food at once, then it’s gone, it’s harvested. Then there’s not food for a couple of weeks until the next crop blooms.

“Lawns in residential areas essentially support no pollinators. We don’t have corridors or connections between wildlands. What happens is we get reduced genetic diversity. If we don’t have diversity, they can get vulnerable to something that can wipe out a whole population.”

Mier stressed the importance of planting native plants in small gardens in residential yards. “If every yard has native plants in it, you could start getting corridors. They could go from yard to yard to a wildland.”

Pesticide use also contributes to a decline in bumblebee population. Farmers often get blamed for the use of pesticides, however they are not the main culprit. Miers feels that farmers are pretty judicious in use, considering the cost.

“Residential use accounts for 60% of pesticide use,” she said. “Residential pesticide use isn’t regulated as much as agricultural use.”

Mier believes that competition with more aggressive honeybees also adds to the bumblebee population decline.

For more information on volunteering to collect and identify bumblebees or supporting bumblebee habitat, go to https://www.mobumblebeeatlas.org/.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

