Bumblebees plight is EOAS program topic

Approximately 85% of flowering plants are pollinated by animals, most of which are insects. Of all the insect pollinators, bees are the most effective because they are the only insects that consume nectar and pollen throughout their life cycle, as both larvae and adults.

Bees are efficient pollen collectors, as they have specialized hairs and/or baskets on their bodies to transport the pollen. They exhibit flower constancy, pollinating as they move from flower to flower within the same species. There are approximately 20,000 species of native bees worldwide, with about 450 in Missouri. These native bees are responsible for most of the pollination of native plants. But bumblebees — of which there are just 10 species in Missouri — are especially valuable in pollinating specific plant species that have co-evolved with bumblebees.

Bumblebee physiology gives them an advantage over other bees. Their large size bestows them with large muscles that vibrate to generate heat. This allows them to forage when and where it is cooler: earlier and later in the day, and earlier and later in the season. They also use their large muscles to buzz pollinate plants whose pollen is held tightly within the flower.

By vibrating their muscles while hanging onto the anther enclosure, they dislodge the pollen grains that then fall onto their body. This pollination technique is especially efficient for plants in the Solanaceae family (tomatoes, peppers, potatoes). Their long tongues give them access to nectar and pollen from a wide variety of flowers.

Bumblebees are social insects, forming annual colonies that consist of a queen, workers, and males. They have an annual life cycle that begins when the queen emerges from hibernation in early spring. She forages and looks for a nest location for a week or two. Nests may be in abandoned rodent burrows, non-mowed areas, rock walls, bird boxes, bunch grasses, etc. Once a nest site is chosen, she makes waxen pots and lays eggs that will develop into worker bees. The bees hatch, and the queen continues to collect food and care for the larvae. Once the workers emerge as adults, they take over foraging, caring for larvae and defending the nest; the queen stays in the nest and lays eggs.

The colony may have from 50 to 500 bees. Towards the end of the season, new queens and males hatch who leave to find mates. The males mate and eventually die; the mated queens find a place to hibernate, often by digging a hole in soft soil. The remainder of the colony dies, including the founder queen. Next spring, the new queens emerge to start the cycle again. In Missouri, the queens generally emerge in early April and hibernate in late October.

Many bumblebee populations were noted to be in decline in the early 2000s, but there have been drastic declines in the past three years. Twenty-five percent of bumblebee species in North America are threatened to be critically endangered. Of Missouri's ten species, two are critically endangered (one of which has not been found since 2016), one is endangered, and two are vulnerable.

There are many factors that may have a role in the reduction of bumblebee populations. Appropriate habitat for foraging and nests is crucial throughout their life cycle. Lawns support very few pollinators, and agricultural lands fail to provide a continuous 30+ weeks of food needed by bumblebees. As development takes the place of wild areas, the habitat becomes smaller and in patches.

Pesticide use has taken an increasingly detrimental toll on pollinators. Home and garden sales account for 60% of pesticide use. People who use pesticides may not follow the manufacturer's label.

Instructions and the labeling is not as stringent as it is on agricultural pesticides. The use of insecticides containing neonicotinoids has become widespread in the last ten years. These compounds are systemic and are found in all parts of the plants up to seven years after application. During foraging, pollinators receive a non-lethal dose that has been shown to reduce nesting success.

Bumblebees raised commercially were released inside greenhouses growing tomatoes and peppers, a non-regulated practice in 48 states. Many greenhouses were not sealed, resulting in the spread of diseases and competition with native species. Likewise, honeybees, which are indisputably important to agriculture, are also in competition with native bees. Hobby honeybee keeping is not synonymous with bee conservation. To protect native bees, beekeepers should create about one acre of habitat for each honey beehive.

The effect of climate change on bumblebees is not fully understood, but it is known that habitat range is being compressed. Plants that rely on buzz pollination are being lost in their southern range and pushed into their northern range. Each of these threats are bee stressors, but it is probably the combination of these factors that weaken their populations.

More studies are needed, but the population decline is severe enough that immediate action is required. The good news is that everyone can help alleviate these threats: leave an area un-mowed, plant a native pollinator garden, reduce or eliminate pesticide use, modify lifestyles to incorporate carbon reduction, and advocate for the bees and pollinators.

The Xerces Society, the Missouri Department of Conservation, and other partners began a citizen's science project called the Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas. This project is an extension of a larger bumblebee project that stretches across North America, whose purpose is to document which species of bumblebees are found where and what they are using for forage.

The Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas project began in August 2020 and completed its second season on September 30 of this year. Visit www.missouribumblebeeatlas.org to learn about the project and view photos and data compiled by the host organizations. To learn about pollinators in general and to access a trove of useful information on assisting these insects, visit the Xerces Society website at www.xerces.org.

As a participant in the Missouri project, my eyes were opened to how much impact one individual can have on insect populations. In my first bumblebee survey in early July, I was awed at the number of bumblebees I was able to collect in 45 minutes. The survey was conducted in our hayfield with flowering red clover (non-native, agricultural Trifolium pratense) on which the bees were heavily feeding.

However, within two weeks, that entire wealth of forage was mowed, and the large population of bumblebees that were supported by the crop now had to find adequate forage elsewhere. I felt acute guilt as I realized that it was doubtful enough replacement forage could be found to support that large bee population. This was one very small example of what is occurring on a much larger scale and affects pollinators of all types.

I am proud to report that we are beginning the process of converting 15 acres of our land into native grasses, shrubs, and pollinator habitats. I am anxious to see bumblebees, indeed all pollinators, thriving in functioning ecosystems supported by our efforts to provide the right habitat. It might take three or more years, but the results will be worth it for them and us.

