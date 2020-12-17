Burns names new Rotarians to club committees

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 1, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

When Larry M. Burns assumed the presidency of the Farmington Rotary Club last July he announced the membership slogan for his term would be “51 by ‘61” — meaning that he hoped the local service club could increase its membership to 51 by 1961. The membership for the past several years has averaged about 45 but had not hit the 50 mark for some time.

This week, at Tuesday night’s meeting, he announced the goal had been reached a few weeks before the 1961 deadline. In making the announcement, he also assigned several of the new Rotary members to club committee posts as follows: Bill Gray, membership committee; Bill Jacobs and Bill Dunaway, youth committee; Maurice Wilson, classification; Harry Denman, public information; Bill Westermayer, attendance; R.D. Cooper, assistant sergeant-at-arms. An older member, Glen Bach, was named as a member of the student guest and loan committee.

Woody Hibbits, program chairman for this week, presented a film slide program entitled, “The Making of a Good Rotarian,” showing how new members should be sought for Rotary and how they should be inducted properly after they are chosen to fill an open classification.