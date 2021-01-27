Busse keeps busy running three companies

Adam Busse is one busy guy.
Besides all the responsibilities that go along with being a husband and father, he runs three companies in three totally different fields of business that all make their home under one roof at 1602 Airpark Drive in the Farmington Industrial Park.
Originally from this area, Busse graduated from Potosi High School and eventually married a local girl, after which the couple moved to Farmington and started a family. Several years ago they opened Classic Equine in Fredericktown, but are now focusing their efforts on their three Farmington businesses.
“I’ve lived in Farmington off and on since around 1988,” he said. “We started a company a few years ago called Sterling-Rand, which is a steel fabrication company — structural, ornamental irons — and we’re shipping all over the Midwest area.
“Then we jumped back into the equine business up here. Sterling-Equine, which is a subsidiary of Sterling-Rand, builds custom horse stalls, fronts, partitions, and barn doors. In the meantime, we started a rifle company [Sterling-Precision – formerly Gunware], that builds custom long-range rifles, components and parts. We ship them all over the country.”
Busse attributes a lot of his success in business to his employees, both past and present.
“We’re really fortunate to be able to have some of the people that I’ve worked with in the past that have come back to work with us in these companies and we’ve added a lot of new people that are wonderful,” he said. “We’ve really been blessed.”
Busse also has a lot of positive things to say about the Parkland and the quality of life it affords him and his family.
"I am excited to be back in business and a part of the Farmington community,” he said. “My family and I live here, my kids go to school here, and now I get to operate my business here. I’ve lived here pretty much my whole life. Good people, great restaurants, good businesses.
“It’s just nice to be a part of this community. I’ve got one kid left in high school — a freshman, he’s my youngest — so, it’s nice being in Farmington. You’re close enough to go watch basketball games and stuff and still be in town. This whole area is just a great place to live. We really like it.”
For more information about Busse’s companies, go to https://sterling-equine.com/ https://gunware.net/ and https://sterlingrand.com/.
