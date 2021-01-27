Busse keeps busy running three companies

“We’re really fortunate to be able to have some of the people that I’ve worked with in the past that have come back to work with us in these companies and we’ve added a lot of new people that are wonderful,” he said. “We’ve really been blessed.”

Busse also has a lot of positive things to say about the Parkland and the quality of life it affords him and his family.

"I am excited to be back in business and a part of the Farmington community,” he said. “My family and I live here, my kids go to school here, and now I get to operate my business here. I’ve lived here pretty much my whole life. Good people, great restaurants, good businesses.

“It’s just nice to be a part of this community. I’ve got one kid left in high school — a freshman, he’s my youngest — so, it’s nice being in Farmington. You’re close enough to go watch basketball games and stuff and still be in town. This whole area is just a great place to live. We really like it.”

For more information about Busse’s companies, go to https://sterling-equine.com/ https://gunware.net/ and https://sterlingrand.com/.

