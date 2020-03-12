Bystanders risk injury during explosion

This story originally appeared in the Friday, March 9, 1990 issue of The Press Advertiser.
According to Farmington Fire Chief Phil Johnson, a group of about 25 bystanders were near the accident site at Karsch and KREI when a propane gas tank exploded following a three-car wreck. Johnson said he asked people to move because of the danger of the situation, and people were reluctant to do so. “We could have had a disaster,” said Johnson. “There could have been four or five dead people right there.” Only minor injuries were sustained by one of the drivers involved in the accident.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the Farmington Police Department, the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. All three of the vehicles involved in the accident were traveling eastbound on Karsch. A vehicle driven by Jan Skinner, 29, of Farmington, stopped to make a left-hand turn onto KREI. A 1985 Ford Bronco driven by David Darnell, 40, stopped behind Skinner’s vehicle when Darnell’s vehicle got rear-ended by a van driven by George F. Hall, 66, of Staunton, Illinois. Farmington Police Chief Bob Oder said that Hall apparently did not see Darnell’s brake lights.
After the impact, the gas tank on Hall’s van ruptured, and a spark ignited the gas. Hall was towing a 29-foot Terry Travel Trailer that had two propane gas tanks on the front. The heat from the fire caused one of the tanks to explode, shooting up 30 feet into the sky. Debris from the explosion damaged at least four parked vehicles, said Oder.
Skinner was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No tickets were issued in connection with the accident.