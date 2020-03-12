Bystanders risk injury during explosion

This story originally appeared in the Friday, March 9, 1990 issue of The Press Advertiser.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Phil Johnson, a group of about 25 bystanders were near the accident site at Karsch and KREI when a propane gas tank exploded following a three-car wreck. Johnson said he asked people to move because of the danger of the situation, and people were reluctant to do so. “We could have had a disaster,” said Johnson. “There could have been four or five dead people right there.” Only minor injuries were sustained by one of the drivers involved in the accident.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Farmington Police Department, the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. All three of the vehicles involved in the accident were traveling eastbound on Karsch. A vehicle driven by Jan Skinner, 29, of Farmington, stopped to make a left-hand turn onto KREI. A 1985 Ford Bronco driven by David Darnell, 40, stopped behind Skinner’s vehicle when Darnell’s vehicle got rear-ended by a van driven by George F. Hall, 66, of Staunton, Illinois. Farmington Police Chief Bob Oder said that Hall apparently did not see Darnell’s brake lights.