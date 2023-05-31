Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

University of Missouri's alumni association of the College of Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources recently presented its annual awards which honor and celebrate exceptional contributions and service to the association.

Chad Follis of Farmington was one of six the association highlighted for dedication, commitment and going above and beyond to support and uplift the CAFNR community.

Follis was honored with the True Tiger Volunteer Award. He is the sales and education director for Hummert International, a commercial horticultural distributor of professional greenhouse, nursery and garden supplies based in Earth City.

Follis has been a devoted Mizzou fan his whole life. He is a two-time graduate of CAFNR with a bachelor’s degree in general agriculture and a master’s degree in horticulture. He also earned his Ed.D in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri.

“Chad has spent countless hours volunteering at CAFNR alumni events to help raise money for student scholarships and grants,” said Emily Kueker, CAFNR Alumni Association Board of Directors member and former president. “He’s eager and willing to do anything to help, whether it’s spray paint the CAFNR Tiger Ag Classic on the grass at the golf course, sell raffle tickets at CAFNR Unlimited, or help set up and take down at the many alumni engagement events he attended.”

“Chad is extremely engaged in agriculture in our state and nationally through the horticulture industry,” said Stacey Follis, former CAFNR Alumni Association Board of Directors member, and Chad’s wife. “He is a master at making network connections for individuals in need, often directly with CAFNR students, faculty and staff.”

The True Tiger Volunteer Award recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions to the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources through volunteer efforts and a sincere dedication to the university.

The other award winners included: Jeff Dalbey, the Dana Brown Haynes Service Award; Dusty Schneider, Honorary Member Award; Kristen Bealler, Citation of Merit Award; Shauna VandeDrink, Citation of Merit Award; Dan Lang, Alumnus of the Year.