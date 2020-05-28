Calm before the storm

It’s a tough time for breadwinners to provide food for their family and it’s likely to become even harder to do so in the weeks and months ahead as the United States unemployment rate rises above any seen since the Great Depression.
That’s why it’s so important that there are places like Farmington’s St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, a ministry of the St. Joseph Parish, that opens its doors twice each week to offer a food source for individuals and families in need. At its peak, Farmington’s St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry feeds around 350 families a month but averages 300 families a month.
An hour prior to the doors opening at 9 a.m. Tuesday, things are hustling and bustling as food pantry volunteers begin showing up in the distribution area where they are warmly greeted by director Jennifer Rhodus, who has overseen the charity for the past three years.
“My husband Joe and I ran the Immaculate Conception St. Vincent de Paul in Park Hills for 13 years,” she said. “We changed parishes and as soon as we came here, people were like, ‘Oh, come and run the pantry!’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no! I’ve already done that!’ And here I am — God has a sense of humor!”
There’s a natural sense of joy and comradery among Rhodus and her crew that comes from sharing a love for people and a deep desire to serve God through performing a vital ministry for those who come there seeking both assistance and hope.
“To be able to assist someone in whatever their need is — maybe they just need help with a utility bill, maybe they need help with their rent, maybe they’re between jobs, maybe they’ve just moved into the area and they have a job but they have no food. So, it’s just being able to help all of those aspects. St. Vincent de Paul is an amazing society in that their core mission statement is ‘find a way to yes.’ Whatever that takes.”
While those seeking assistance from the food pantry are almost all referred through East Missouri Action Agency, Rhodus says the charity remains in communication and works with almost every social service agency in the region in order to fulfill its mission statement.
“That’s the way it has to be,” Rhodus said. “We’re all doing the same thing.”
As the time approaches 8:30 a.m. — 30 minutes before the doors open — the noise and activity among the volunteers continues to increase.
“This is like the initial chaotic period of time where the volunteers come in and they want to talk,” Rhodus said. “But then — once we pray and once we get started — everybody becomes like a well-oiled machine. Organized chaos. Usually by now there is already somebody in the waiting room because we open the doors at 9 o’clock.
“Sometimes before 8:15 the room is full. At other times, we may only have 10, 12 or 15 families in a day — but then the next day we have 40. So, it’s kind of hit or miss. You can’t really plan for it. You know what your averages are, and you keep food on the shelves.”
“When people come in, my door lady has options for them to choose from — things that they want,” Rhodus said. “And we also give out the standard. Everybody gets basically the same thing — more depending on the family size. Our worker bees get to work and fill a shopping cart. Once everything is filled, I have a cart person who leads them out another door and takes them to their car.
Pointing at a shelf filled with a variety of items, Rhodus said, “This shelf right here is our free shelf. This and the table outside — things appear and disappear on a regular basis. You never know what’s going to be there and what’s not going to be there.”
Rhodus expressed thanks for a produce grant the pantry had recently received. She explained that it’s grants like that which allows the ministry to give out a little more to those in need than it would financially be able to do otherwise.
“Typically, we give out potatoes and onions to every family, but now that we have the produce boxes, we’re just running through what we have left until these produce boxes run out,” she said.
Rhodus stopped for a moment to speak with Gary Beck, a food pantry volunteer from Doe Run who began volunteering at the ministry in November. The two bantered back and forth, laughing — something one hears a lot of among the volunteers as they prepare for the day.
Asked what being a food pantry volunteer means to him, Beck said, “I didn’t realize how much help they needed back here until I came. I feel like I run everybody off because when I came there was about five people back here, and now there’s lately been two of us.
“With COVID-19, some of the people don’t want to show up and we’ve got people who work back here who are in their mid-70s plus, and don’t need to get COVID-19, and so they need to stay home. I understand that. I mean, I’m going to be 65 in November. I feel like I’m in good health, so I’m not really that concerned about it. If I get it, I get it.”
Rhodus explained that Beck was getting the warehouse area ready for a big delivery expected later that morning from the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
“We’re getting a huge USDA order,” she said. “This area will be full, and Gary’s been trying to clean off shelves. I don’t know what’s going on, but I’m very happy that it’s going on! Today we have extra people coming in to help because we have the truck.”
Despite the many unemployed and furloughed employees across the nation who in recent weeks have been without a paycheck, Rhodus was initially somewhat surprised that the number of people using the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry hasn’t seen a huge uptick just yet. In fact, it’s been the opposite.
“You know, honestly, our numbers have been down for the past month, but I think it’s because SNAP increased the amount for the food stamps, stimulus checks went out, and tax refunds have come back — and that all happened at the same time,” Rhodus said. “And people are getting more from unemployment than they were from working.
“Now, recently, my phone traffic has begun to increase just over the past couple of weeks, so we’re just waiting for the other shoe to drop, so to speak. We know it’s going to happen. And in St. Louis at St. Vincent de Paul, they’re preparing people for the other shoe to drop. We’re all trying to make sure we have money, to make sure we have food and to make sure we have resources when things start happening.
Rhodus wanted to make sure that Parkland residents know without a doubt — they are what makes the ministry of the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry possible.
"I want to give a huge 'thank you' to the community. This is the most generous community I've ever had the privilege of living or working in. Every time I turn around, someone is walking in the door with food or a check, or they're ready to put feet on the floor as a volunteer. A week ago, another check came in from First State Community Bank. It was totally unexpected. So, when those things happen to me, I just look up and say, 'OK, what am I supposed to do with this?' And the opportunity always presents itself — sometimes in a matter of minutes, sometimes in a matter of days."
As the minutes grew ever shorter, the noise and activity began to lessen noticeably. Just three minutes before the pantry was to open its doors, Rhodus brought the volunteers together — and as is their custom before and after each pantry day — led them in prayer. Then, looking up and around the room, she said with a smile, “Play ball!”
The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, located at 101 N. Carleton St. in Farmington, is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Friday. Call East Missouri Action Agency at 573-431-5191 for more information.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
