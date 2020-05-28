Calm before the storm

“To be able to assist someone in whatever their need is — maybe they just need help with a utility bill, maybe they need help with their rent, maybe they’re between jobs, maybe they’ve just moved into the area and they have a job but they have no food. So, it’s just being able to help all of those aspects. St. Vincent de Paul is an amazing society in that their core mission statement is ‘find a way to yes.’ Whatever that takes.”

While those seeking assistance from the food pantry are almost all referred through East Missouri Action Agency, Rhodus says the charity remains in communication and works with almost every social service agency in the region in order to fulfill its mission statement.

“That’s the way it has to be,” Rhodus said. “We’re all doing the same thing.”

As the time approaches 8:30 a.m. — 30 minutes before the doors open — the noise and activity among the volunteers continues to increase.

“This is like the initial chaotic period of time where the volunteers come in and they want to talk,” Rhodus said. “But then — once we pray and once we get started — everybody becomes like a well-oiled machine. Organized chaos. Usually by now there is already somebody in the waiting room because we open the doors at 9 o’clock.