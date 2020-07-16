CANCER CRUSADE AIDED BY TEEN DANCE

Amory Hall, Cancer Crusade Chairman, received a check for $553.25 as a result of the recent Benefit Teen Dance. Presenting the checks are managers of three area bands who donated their efforts to the successful dance. Pictured, from the left, are: Hall, Bob O’Brien of the Pate Poets, Bob Osman of the Velvet Pillow, and Dick Dugal of Spare Fast Resistance.
This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, May 21, 1970 issue of the Farmington News. – Editor
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!