Cap America donates to UniTec Education Foundation

Cap America Inc. recently donated $25,000 to the UniTec Education Foundation matching funds grant. The grant is for building an 8,000 square foot annex building to meet the growing needs of the UniTec Career Center and its many programs.

The UniTec Career Center serves eight school districts — including the Farmington R-7 School District — with 16 programs available at the secondary level and has an average enrollment of 450-500 students per year.

In addition, the evening programs serve about 2,200 adults in the GED/AEL and continuing education programs per year. Programs include construction, health services, culinary arts, digital media, graphic design, and pathways to teaching, among others.

A Cap America official said the company has a vested interest in all local education programs since it is one of the largest employers in the area.

Jon Page, vice president of production, said that, by investing in programs like UniTec, "we’re investing in Cap America’s future career force."

"We employ over 400 people in our Fredericktown, Missouri, headquarters and are continuously hiring as our company grows,” he said.

Officials at Cap America said the UniTec Career Center is especially beneficial to the company at this point in time because of its growing Graphic Design program. Cap America employs an in-house team of graphic designers and is currently looking to add to the department to meet the demands of the rapidly-growing company.