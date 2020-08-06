Cape Girardeau Nature Center set to reopen today

Visitors will also be asked to provide their names and phone numbers when they arrive for contact-tracing purposes. The hours of the facility’s fishing pond and the nature center’s two-mile network of trails — which remained open during the building’s closure — will be sunrise to 10 p.m.

The Cape Nature Center’s plans are to ease back into its program schedule but this, too, will be a gradual transition. Some in-person programs will be offered in August, but staff will also continue to conduct online programs. Though Nature Center Manager Sara Turner hopes to eventually return to a full schedule of in-person programs, she said there is definitely still a place for virtual programming for now.

“The nature center is looking forward to offering programs as we have in the past, but to be on the safe side, we have to make adaptations to our schedules and to the way we offer programs,” Turner said. “We will continue to offer virtual programs that can be enjoyed from home for the next several months. The in-person programs we offer will be outdoors so health measures like social distancing can be accomplished. We have missed our interactions with our visitors and look forward to seeing them again soon.”

People can find information about monthly programs at www.mdc.mo.gov/SoutheastEvents. People can call the MDC’s Southeast Regional Office, 573-290-5730, or the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 573-290-5218, for more information.