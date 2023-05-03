Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians, sharpen archery skills, and learn fishing tips with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free May programs.

The programs include:

• Nature Center at Night: Feeding Frenzy | When: 6:30 – 7 p.m. on May 5 | Where: Cape Nature Center | Registration not required.

Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and see what it takes to keep our education animals happy and healthy. Bring your family and watch as MDC staff introduce and feed several different reptiles and amphibians. This program is part of our “Nature Center at Night” series, where the nature center will be open from 5 - 7 p.m.

• Conservation Teens: Archery | When: 10 – 11:30 a.m. on May 6 | Where: Cape Nature Center | Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191379

Whether you’ve never shot a bow and arrow, or you have your own at home, come try out the nature center’s range for a friendly competition. We’ll start with the basics and get a little practice, then we’ll compete to see who the best teen archer is. All bows, arrows, and equipment will be provided. Conservation Teens programs are for participants ages 12 - 17. This program will take place entirely outdoors, so please dress appropriately.

• GPS 101: Geocaching | When: 1 – 3 p.m. on May 6 | Where: Little River Conservation Area | Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187448

Learn to use a GPS to find geographical markers in a fun way with Geocaching. MDC staff, along with guest expert, Charles Youngblood, will help participants learn the ins and outs of exploring the fun adventures in the world of geocaching. Anyone younger than 16 must be accompanied by a registered adult. We will be meeting at the pavilion at Jerry P. Combs Lake. Due to limited seating on-site, it’s recommended to bring a lawn chair and dress appropriately for the weather. If the weather becomes inclement, the event will be rescheduled.

• Archery Basics | When: 2 – 3:30 p.m. on May 6 | Where: Cape Nature Center | Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191380

Be right on target: Try your hand at archery and experience a fun way to enjoy the outdoors. All archery equipment will be provided. Adult supervision is required for ages 9 - 17. This program will take place entirely outdoors, so please dress appropriately.

• Discover Nature - Fishing Lessons 1 & 2 | When: 5:30 – 7 p.m. on May 26 | Where: Cape Nature Center | Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191401

Fishing is a great way for kids and families to have fun outdoors, learn about conservation, and make happy memories. Our Discover Nature – Fishing program is a hands-on, four-part fishing instruction series that helps families gain the skills and confidence they need to go fishing on their own.

This program will cover the Discover Nature – Fishing Lessons 1 and 2, which are best completed before Lessons 3 and 4 (hosted later). Participants will learn about fishing equipment, casting, rigging a fishing rod, baiting a hook, and proper fish handling. The Discover Nature: Fishing program is available for ages 7 and older. Participants will not be required to have a valid fishing license for this program.

• "Grand" Adventure Camp - Fish and Canoe | When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on May 30 | Where: Cape Nature Center | Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191634

Calling all grandparents: Bring your grandkids for a fun-filled morning of fishing and canoeing. After our adventure, we'll celebrate with a fish-fry lunch. This program requires walking on paved areas and assistance will be provided to help participants safely enter and exit the canoes. All instructions and equipment are provided. A welcome email will be sent prior to the program with full details and a packing list. This program is part of our three-day “Grand” Adventure series; you are welcome to sign up for a single program or all three days of fun. Adults and children should all register separately.

• "Grand" Adventure Camp - Stream Stomp | When: Noon – 3 p.m. on May 31 | Where: Old Plantation Access | Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191635

Bring your grandkids and join us for fun in the sun at Whitewater Creek near Millersville. Participants will meet at Old Plantation Access Conservation Area and take a short walk to the stream. Here we will splash, play, and learn about the critters that call Missouri’s streams home. This program requires walking over gravel and moderately uneven terrain. A welcome email will be sent prior to the program with full details and a packing list. This program is part of our three-day “Grand” Adventure series; you are welcome to sign up for a single program or all three days of fun. Adults and children should all register separately.

Wild About Water: Join us this year for a guided kayak or canoe experience, stomp through a stream looking for the critters that call creeks home, or explore the mysteries of a southeast Missouri swamp. To whet your appetite even more, each program attended will enter you in a chance to win the “Wild About Water” grand prize drawn next December. We can’t wait to see you all downstream.

Registration Check out details for all of MDC’s free April events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. And be on the lookout for more great programs next month.

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau-specific updates are available under facility updates and news for the southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.