CAPTAIN D VISITS THE HOSPITAL
CAPTAIN D VISITS THE HOSPITAL

CAPTAIN D VISITS THE HOSPITAL
File photo

That is a “card trick” Captain D is showing patient Yolanda York and she is smiling in disbelief that those four heart cards are suddenly spades. Nurse Jonny Bales is watching with some skepticism also. Captain D visited all the youthful patients at Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital Saturday morning. He said his home port is Columbus, Ohio, and that he keeps quite busy supplying seafoods to his several restaurants.

This photo originally appeared in the Tuesday, Oct. 30, 1990 issue of the The Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

