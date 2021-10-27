Captain Yates leads the offensive with two touchdowns

The following story originally appeared in the Oct. 9, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Farmington High School football team gained their first victory of the 1931 season last Friday evening when they completely outplayed and outclassed the strong Crystal City aggregation, winning by a score of 19-0. Captain Chalmer Yates, following in the footsteps of his brother, Burlin, played a wonderful game at full back and scored 13 of Farmington's points.

Every man on the team played a fine game and the line proved that the scores made thru them this season will be few and far between. They stopped the Crystal backs time after time with little or no gain. Coach Haile ran in several substitutes in the last quarter and the boys showed much promise in preventing Crystal from scoring,

Farmington's first score was made shortly after the game began. They kicked off to Crystal and after being unable to make then first down Crystal got off a poor punt that gave Farmington the ball on about the twenty-five-yard line. Yates, on the first play, made a beautiful run over the line for a touchdown. He then scored the extra point on an end run.