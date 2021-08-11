 Skip to main content
Car show at Chaumette to raise funds for PRISMS
Car show at Chaumette to raise funds for PRISMS

Car show at Chaumette to raise funds for PRISMS

Corvettes, Camaros and Collectibles in the Vineyard will be held Aug. 14 at Chaumette Vineyard in Ste. Genevieve County.

 Mark Marberry

Corvettes, Camaros and Collectibles in the Vineyard will be held Saturday, Aug. 14 at Chaumette Vineyard, 24345 State Route WW, in Ste. Genevieve County.

The event is a fundraiser for the organization, Parents and Researchers Interested in Smith-Magenis Syndrome (PRISMS). Smith-Magenis Syndrome is a developmental disorder with a variety of symptoms believed to be caused by a missing chromosome.

The show will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with a silent auction being held from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. There will also be 50/50 drawings and door prizes. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the winery. No outside food or drink will be allowed.

The fee for displaying vehicles will be $25 if signed up by Thursday, Aug 12. The fee increases to $30 after that date.

“Best of the Vineyard” awards will be held at 2:45 p.m.

To RSVP, send an email by Aug. 12 to tnrluebcke@charter.net, call 573-218-9051 or contact Rich Luebcke directly at 636-875-0052. Fees are tax deductible. Checks can be mailed to Theresa Luebcke, 1909 McCormick Dr. Farmington, MO 63640.

Meal reservations can be made at Chaumette Winery by calling 573-747-1000.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

