Cardiac Cath Lab opens at Parkland Health Center

As part of its commitment to provide advanced health care to our community, Parkland Health Center is pleased to announce the opening of its new Cardiac Cath Lab on Jan. 27. Located at Parkland Health Center in Farmington, the Cardiac Cath Lab allows cardiologists to diagnose and treat a range of heart conditions locally.

The Cardiac Cath Lab is staffed by a specialized heart team, including interventional cardiologists, cardiac nurses, and radiology or cardiovascular technologists. The ability to offer this level of heart care at Parkland means patients can receive life-saving treatment close to home.

With the addition of the Cardiac Cath Lab, Parkland has the capability to identify any blockages or abnormalities in the arteries and then open the blocked arteries to restore blood flow to the heart. Most of the time, patients will be discharged the next day. "Having a Cath Lab is a huge win for the community," said Dr. Andre Bouhasin, interventional cardiologist.

Symptoms commonly referred for testing or treatment in the Cath Lab include chest pain, dizziness, extreme tiredness, leg pain when walking, and shortness of breath. Diagnostic heart catheterization, coronary angioplasty and stenting, peripheral angiogram with stent, pacemakers and ICD implant, and loop implant procedures can now be performed right here in our community.

Parkland’s Cath Lab offers the same level of equipment and quality of care as any major metropolitan hospital that performs cardiac catheterization, and our physicians perform these same procedures at Missouri Baptist Medical Center and other centers in the St. Louis region. Parkland Health Center President Annette Schnabel said, “We are so pleased to be able to have these services offered at Parkland to be able to care for our community in our community.”

To learn more about Parkland’s Cardiac Cath Lab, visit parklandheathcenter.org/cardiaccath or call 573-431-3338 to speak with a heart health specialist.

