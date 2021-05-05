Career advisory committee holds April meeting

“Slowly over the years, the amount of people going into the profession just keeps decreasing,” she said. “We decided last year to kind of ‘grow our own.' I know you can’t just get a job because you know somebody, and you want qualified candidates. What happens is when you do that, they stay. I graduated from here in 1994, and have been working here since 1998. You get some turnover. People start here and then go back north to where they are from.

“This year… I had two science openings and I had to go to people and beg them to apply. We had only two applicants and one of them wasn’t qualified. It’s been terrifying. It’s everywhere. There are 68 science openings across the state of Missouri and no one could find a science teacher.”

The district intends to partner with Southeast Missouri State University on an introduction to teaching courses that will qualify as dual credit.

Dr. Reeves explained that the shortage in the education field is becoming a real problem.

“For years we could post something and have 100+ applicants,” he said. “Increasingly [the shortage of applicants] is not only the case here, but nationwide.”