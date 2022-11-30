Caroline Reeves named November 'Student of the Month'

In the Nov. 23 issue of The Farmington Press, the first name of Farmington High School's Student of the Month was incorrect. Because of this, we are rerunning the article. – Editor

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that the November Farmington High School Student of the Month is Caroline Reeves.

The daughter of Sharon and Brian Reeves, Caroline is a part of the MAAA Honors band, earned a Silver Award at the State Solo and Ensemble Contest, and Placed third in the State FBLA competition for sales presentation. She has been the FBLA vice president (2020-2023), BKMB drum major (2021-2023), and the Knights in Action Recycling co-chair (2021-2023).

Caroline has been a member of HOSA for four years, Scholar Bowl team member for four years, National Honor Society for two years and the Knitting Knights for two years. She can also be found in the Loud and Proud Pep Band, as well as High School Band Solos and Ensembles groups.

After graduation from high school, Caroline plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a career as a speech language pathologist. As Student of the Month, Caroline will receive an award of $100 and will compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.