Cars to the stars!

“It’s the cars of interest where I come in — tow trucks, fire trucks, police cars,” Boyd said. “You can’t go to Enterprise and rent them. I always have police cars around. Police equipment, uniforms — I always have lots of props for them. I don’t always have the car. I have a knack for noticing cars of interest. I know somebody that has a special type of car, especially period cars. My phone is full of connections. I know if I need the car, I know how to get them.”

On his lot, Boyd pointed out an actual retired New York City taxi that was used in the film “The Ghost Who Walks,” for scenes filmed in St. Louis.

“We had some decals to put over where it said New York City,” he said. “They brought down the stunt team from Chicago Police and Fire. They said we need a taxi scene with stunts where they were hitting some of the actors. I did the driving scenes.

"They did a couple of scenes where the stunt team got hit by the car. They rolled up and smashed the front windshield and the side glass out. It was part of the scene and they paid to fix it. The windshield broke out too early and they had to re-shoot. We had to hurry up and get the windshield replaced early the next morning.”

Parked next to the taxi is a Ford Crown Victoria that, although now retired, was once a police cruiser.