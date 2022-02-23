CASA of the Parkland receives $12,105 national grant

CASA of the Parkland has been awarded a $12,105 Professional Development-Loyola Children’s Law and Policy Executive Program Grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children.

CASA of the Parkland recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

The grant will pay for CASA of the Parkland’s leader to obtain a certificate in Children’s Law and Policy from Loyola University-Chicago. This program was made possible by the long-standing relationship between Loyola University and National CASA/GAL.

The Children’s Law and Policy Executive Program is one component of National CASA/GAL’s professional development initiative that offers grant funding for tuition costs for directors and staff members. This program has been customized for members of the CASA/GAL network. CASA/GAL leaders from across the country will devote a year of coursework to learn about child welfare policy, study law and the legal system, and to amass leadership skills.

“As a volunteer advocacy organization for children in the child welfare system, this grant brings together my personal passion for the children we advocate for and a better understanding of the law and legal system. With an average over 500 children in this system in our local communities, this opportunity will help all of our volunteers and staff provide a higher quality of advocacy for the children we serve.” said JoAnna Watts, Executive Director, CASA of the Parkland.

There are 950 CASA/GAL programs nationwide, including 49 state offices. The federal grant funds distributed through National CASA/GAL are provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, U.S. Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0