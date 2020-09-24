CASA of the Parkland seeks votes for $25,000 grant

CASA of the Parkland has been selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist Top 200 Finalist.
Starting Sept. 23 at midnight ET, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.NeighborhoodAssist.com/entry/2033256.
According to Executive Director JoAnna Watts, CASA of the Parkland is asking the community to vote for it to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve the community.
"The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions and CASA of the Parkland is one of just 10 organizations in the Top 200 from Missouri," she said. "CASA of the Parkland has until Oct. 2 at 11:59pm ET to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day.
"On Nov. 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits. We're hoping that CASA of the Parkland will be one of them."
St. Francois, Madison, Ste. Genevieve, and Washington counties has an average of 550 children in the foster care system on any given day. CASA of the Parkland’s mission is to recruit, train, and support community volunteers who assist the court in protecting the best interests of abused and neglected children in St. Francois and surrounding counties in the 24th Judicial Circuit.
“Starting a new non-profit has its challenges, but nothing prepared us for the unexpected challenges with COVID-19, including the increase in the number of children who entered the foster care system," Watts said. "But, as it's been so supportive of us in the past, I know our community can rally together and vote for CASA of the Parkland to receive State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist grant.
"With this grant we will be able to provide more advocacy to the hundreds of abused and neglected children in the foster care system by training and supporting CASA volunteers from our community. These children need and deserve an advocate who will be their voice and stay with them until they are in a safe, permanent home.”
State Farm describes Neighborhood Assist as "a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods."
Visit www.NeighborhoodAssist.com/entry/2033256 between Sept. 23 and Oct. 2 to cast a vote up to 10 times a day.
