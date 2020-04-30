CASA program offers kids court advocacy

“Now it’s just letting the community know that we are actively doing interviews and we’re going to start a training class soon. We want to bring awareness of the need — especially since April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.”

CASA of the Parkland’s new office is Suite 105 in the Liberty Hall building located at 400 N. Washington St. in Farmington. Now that the program has a permanent location, Watts is working hard to create a large social media presence to make people aware that the program has arrived in St. Francois County.

“People can follow us on Facebook or Instagram at CASA of the Parkland,” she said. “I am able to set up Zoom meetings with people if they want to find out more information. I’m accepting applications. I had an interview yesterday and today, so those have been great. They take about 45 minutes to an hour.

“Before all of the social distancing went into effect, there was just helping a lot of people understand what CASA is. I was going to community events and calling people. We were going to be a part of Country Days, the [Desloge] Labor Day Picnic and Blues, Brews and BBQ — just really getting out into the community.”

Watts believes CASA of the Parkland offers a unique opportunity for St. Francois County residents who want to make a difference in the lives of children.