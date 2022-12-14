 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casey's on Potosi Street is robbed

Casey's robbery

Pictured is a surveillance photo from the armed robbery of a Farmington Casey's store Sunday.

 Farmington Police Department

The Casey’s Convenience Store on Potosi Street in Farmington was the scene of an armed robbery on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4.

Lt. Chris Bullock with the Farmington Police Department said that the incident happened at about 8:50 p.m. and gave a description of the perpetrator.

“A white male wearing a mask, black hood, gray long-sleeve pullover, blue sweatpants, camouflage gloves and black tennis shoes entered the Casey’s Store located at 529 Potosi Street,” he said. “The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the money from the registers. The suspect then fled West behind the store with an undetermined amount of cash from the registers.”

The Farmington Police Department is actively investigating the incident and has released a photo of the perpetrator obtained from the store security camera system.

People are also reading…

Bullock stated that if anyone has information on the robbery, contact the Farmington Police Department at 573-756-6686.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

