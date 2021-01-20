 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cash makes fall 2020 dean's list
0 comments

Cash makes fall 2020 dean's list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cash makes fall 2020 dean's list

Laiken Cash

A Farmington High School graduate is among students earning a spot on Drury University's 2020 dean's list.

Laiken Cash earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater — on a 4-point scale — while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury. She is majoring in pre-med biochemistry.

Drury University, formerly Drury College and originally Springfield College, is a private liberal arts college in Springfield, Missouri. The university enrolls about 1,700 undergraduates and graduate students in six master's programs, and 1,279 students in the College of Continuing Professional Studies. The school is rated by US News & World Report as a "top Midwestern university."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a big help when you've got some work to do in the kitchen. Do you know what it is? If not, are you willing to take…

+6
Talk of the Town
News

Talk of the Town

  • Updated

The city of Farmington has a lot to offer its residents, as well as those who come here to shop, eat, take in movies, concerts and other speci…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News