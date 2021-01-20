Cash makes fall 2020 dean's list

A Farmington High School graduate is among students earning a spot on Drury University's 2020 dean's list.
Laiken Cash earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater — on a 4-point scale — while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury. She is majoring in pre-med biochemistry.
Drury University, formerly Drury College and originally Springfield College, is a private liberal arts college in Springfield, Missouri. The university enrolls about 1,700 undergraduates and graduate students in six master's programs, and 1,279 students in the College of Continuing Professional Studies. The school is rated by US News & World Report as a "top Midwestern university."