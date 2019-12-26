One of the “most highly-decorated” artists in the Contemporary Christian Music scene “Casting Crowns” is returning to Farmington in April and fans are being encouraged to get their tickets soon for the band’s 2020 “Only Jesus” tour.
The Casting Crowns concert will begin at 7 p.m. April 25 at the Farmington Civic Center, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. The last time the group performed at the civic center was in April 2018.
The cost of tickets range from $30 to $95, and group discounts are also available for ticket orders of 10 or more with a discount of $5 per ticket. Tickets are available now for purchase by the general public at the Civic Center box office and online at iTickets.com.
The “Only Jesus” tour originally took place in the spring of 2019, but the band made the decision to extend it into 2020.
The tour gets its name from the album “Only Jesus” that Casting Crowns released in November 2018. “Only Jesus” has been the band’s top-selling album so far.
You have free articles remaining.
Casting Crowns has been recognized for achieving “sales milestones” with more than 11 million albums sold. The band, as of press time, holds the position as Billboard’s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007.
Casting Crowns has also been honored with four American Music Awards and a Grammy Award for its 2005 album “Lifesong.”
For the spring 2020 tour, the Contemporary Christian Music award-winning-singer-songwriter, Matthew West, will be featured as special guest.
West is a four-time Grammy award nominee, a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner and a 2018 Dove Award Songwriter of the Year (artist) recipient.
This time around, the band will be touring all the way from New Jersey to Cancun, Mexico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.