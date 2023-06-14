Summertime is the busiest time on the river for most people. Sometimes we float, sometimes we fish, and other times folks just swim. The Memorial Day weekend is the opening of bass season for some rivers in Missouri. This brings lots and lots of people to the river.

This year, it’s different than any I have seen in the last 20 years. The rivers in southeast Missouri are super low to the point that in an eight-mile float, we probably walked three of them dragging our boats. That’s not including the other floats I’ve led in the last week.

Some recommendations that I have for anyone going to the river anytime soon are:

Don’t take long floats that have been great in the past. Plan shorter trips where you know that, if you must walk half of it, you can. Make sure that you bring plenty of water and drink it. Don’t drink river water!

At times like this, we must remember our conservation efforts. Make sure to leave the river better than you found it. Practice “catch and release” when you can. If you choose not to, don’t “catch and keep” over and over again on the same section of the river. If you do, your actions alone could decimate the breeding population in that one spot.

In all the miles I have floated this past week, I’ve noticed that the population of smallmouth bass in the rivers has been so drastically reduced to the point where we were only catching one fish in a ten-mile section of river. That’s crazy because, in years past, we would catch more than a dozen on average. There were largemouth bass, but their numbers are down as well.

Now for the fun stuff. In these same sections of the river, there were lots and lots of carp and gar. These fish are typically called “trash fish,” but they are a hoot to catch. You can eat both of these fish, so with a simple Google search, you can learn how to clean them and cook them. If you don’t want to eat them, you can always just catch and release them. I’ll tell you one thing — for every 12-inch bass, there are 50 five-pound carp that fight like a tiger when they’re hooked.

The “moral” of this week’s column is that we all need to be better conservationists and enjoy the outdoors for what it is. Enjoy your week… and think about having an outdoor adventure!