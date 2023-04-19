White bass

Throughout southeast Missouri, we have some amazing waters to go out and catch white bass. They are looked over as a less popular fish to eat, but if you take the time to find where they are, they are a great catch. I like to go down to the St. Francis River around the Greenville bridge area in late March through mid-April to catch them on their spawn run.

White bass spawn from late March to mid-April. They run out of Lake Wappapello up into the river and drop their eggs into the moving water — which almost makes it too easy. They will stack in sections of the river, making it possible for you to catch a hundred fish in the matter of a couple of hours. This sounds like a lot, but it is very doable. A good way to know when they are spawning is if the Dogwoods are blooming, turkeys are gobbling, and mushrooms are popping.

The St. Francis River is not the only place where you can do this, but I like to use it as an example. You can be hugely successful at catching them below the dam at Clearwater Lake. You can also find huge groups of them in different parts of the main lake.

They can be great fun to catch. I enjoy using a fly rod with a white or chartreuse streamer to imitate bait fish to catch them. Something else you can use is small rooster tails or jigs. The ever so trusty minnow will get it done almost every time. It’s really fun to use light tackle like you would use for crappie to catch them.

They do not have a limit by size or number in the state of Missouri, and they are really, really great to eat. They have a vein down the center of them you must remove as you're cleaning them or the meat will not taste so great. I recommend fileting and cleaning them well before you fry them.

Have a great one y’all and well talk again next week.