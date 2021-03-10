Cave specialist to speak at library

A local resident is a recognized cave specialist and will be speaking March 17 at the Farmington Library about ‘Missouri’s Underground Life’, or wildlife in Missouri’s caves.
Michael Sutton, PhD, has spent more than 50 years exploring caves, with 30 of those years spent exploring caves and abandoned mines in the state of Missouri. A native of Great Britain, Sutton started caving in 1967 at Leeds in Yorkshire while attending college. Leeds is known for its deep wet caves (aka potholes). In 1973, he came to the United States and began working with one of the local caving groups. He and his wife Sue Hagan live near the Taum Sauk Reservoir. She quite often helps Sutton in his work.
“That’s how we met, he joined a cave exploring club that I belong to,” Hagan said.
Sutton explained that cave biology started in this area around 1990, when the U.S. Forest Service’s Mark Twain Forest had to do an environmental impact statement for proposed prospecting in the Eleven Point River area.
“They realized that they did not have enough information on the caves and cave biology,” he said. “So they contracted with our group, the Cave Research Foundation, to do cave mapping and do biological studies of any of the caves in that area that would be potentially affected by the prospecting.
“It kind of just went on from there. They were pleased with the results from that study that they expanded it and gave us the run of the forest. We also do a lot of stuff for the Missouri Park Service on the Ozark Riverways, and we cooperate with the Department of Natural Resources. We work with government agencies for the most part. We do some private caves, but the agencies are where the funding is.”
With 7,800 known caves, there exists an abundance of cave critters that are a hidden but important component of the state’s wildlife. Bats have the most attention, but the less visible include salamanders, fish, beetles and scorpions, among others.
Sutton developed the Missouri Cave Data Base that keeps track of Missouri’s known caves and a collection of cave-life reports, some dating back to the 1800s. With the information used by biologists, land managers, and others researching and protecting cave resources, the Missouri Cave Data Base, with more than 37,000 entries, has become a model for use in other states.
The database has a geological map with icons showing where caves are — or where they are believed to be. According to Sutton, many of the locations are in error.
“Sometimes the location is really unknown,” he said. “Long ago somebody recorded it or mentioned it in a publication somewhere and they were incorrect about the location. There’s quite a lot of that in here.”
When Sutton starts studying a cave, he has a routine he goes through to study cave denizens.
“If the cave hasn’t been mapped before, we map it,” he said. “We go through and count bats, salamanders — it’s just a question of moving through slowly and very carefully. Flipping over rocks, looking under gravel in a stream, take samples of the invertebrates to take home and identify.”
Sutton cautions against others taking samples on public lands, as it is illegal to do so. As part of his research work for government agencies, he has a collection permit to remove specimens for study.
Sutton became deeply involved in cave biology by accident. His PhD is in biochemistry, something he says is not totally relevant to what he currently does.
“I retired early from academia and moved down to this area, and accidentally launched into doing field biology,” he said. “It’s pretty much self-taught. I do have a lot of experience in invertebrate identification prior to that, so that fit in pretty well. It was not just somebody who could deal with the biology, but it was also somebody who could get to the places that needed to be got to underground. People with both of those qualifications were pretty sparse in the states, so I wound up with it.”
While many people might imagine someone searching through caves and identifying new species to be like a real-life version of Indiana Jones, Hagan emphasized that most of Sutton’s time is actually in the laboratory or his office.
“What's important is that although we are talking about what he does in the caves, a lot of what he does is sitting at home with a microscope, books and the database — along with reaching out to taxonomists that are specialized in identifying down to species level,” she said. “There’s a lot of homework.”
According to Sutton, some invertebrates can be identified in the cave, but a lot of the time it takes work on a microscope and a good deal of lab time at home.
“I estimate that typically an hour of field work will generate four to five hours of lab work,” he said.
Sutton is also co-author of the book, Cave Life of the Ozarks. The volume consists of glossy, color photo pages of different species of Missouri cave dwellers with their descriptions.
Finding unique species or unknown variations of known species does happen and is a fundamental part of Sutton’s work. He described an instance where Hagan made an initial discovery.
“What is this?” she asked.
“It is a tiny, predatory ground beetle,” Sutton said. “That group of beetles is quite widespread in caves east of the Mississippi, but it was believed absent west of the Mississippi until about 10 years ago when we found them in a cave in Shannon County.”
Sutton noted that similar beetles were found in three other nearby caves and are still being studied.
“There’s lots of different species of very limited range, they are restricted to one cave,” he said. We don’t if we are looking at one new species, or as many as four.
Some of the wildlife that Sutton deals with are definitely not what the average person would consider at all beautiful.
“The Devil’s Icebox in Rockbridge State Park by Columbia — it’s a very long cave,” he said. “They have a species of very large flatworm. It’s the only place on the planet that it occurs. We set up census protocols to track the population. We spent a couple of years working on that, finding what sort of habitat they live in and the best way to track them.”
Something that might look a bit better is the Grotto Sculpin, found only in Perry County. Sutton is currently setting up census protocols for the fish. Another unique specie he's studied is a cave fly that has lost its ability to fly.
Although Sutton doesn’t work with fossils or prehistoric items, he did bring up several interesting features he has seen in caves.
“There’s a cave with cat footprints,” he said. “They are enormous. They’re from the American Lion, a gigantic subspecies of the African Lion. It’s not related at all to the mountain lions. These footprints are in soft mud, you could obliterate them by walking on them. They look they could have been made yesterday. It’s a strange feeling to be looking at those prints and realizing what made them. There’s another one we are working on that has tracks from a smaller cat, probably a sabre-tooth.”
Of course, being in Missouri with all its mining history, has given Sutton the opportunity to work with others in documenting wildlife in several abandoned mines in the state. The most prominent residents in the old mines are bats, something he has taken part in studying.
“Recently, we have been documenting the Lime Kiln Mine in Hannibal,” he said. “It’s now protected as the Sodalis Nature Preserve, because it has by far the biggest known population of Indiana bats. The last count was over 180,000. We’ve helped with the bat counts and were also involved in mapping the mine, so we know exactly where the bats are located. We’ve worked on the Pilot Knob mine some, which has a population of Indiana bats.”
Hagan said that the Pilot Knob mine is a favorite of the East Ozarks Audubon Society.
“We were instrumental in getting that protected,” she said. “There was a child got trapped and at the time there was a lot of talk about dynamiting the entrances shut to protect it. Over concern over the bats, our chapter got in on that issue and got it protected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife. They put some bat gates up.”
Closest to the area, Sutton has studied a mine tunnel at the Owl Creek (Bone Hole) property St. Francois County is in the process of developing into a park. The tunnel has a sizable population of bats that have developed over time, and has a bat gate installed at the entrance to prevent humans from entering while allowing the bats to fly through.
“It includes gray bats, which is one of the endangered species,” he said. “We went there with the MDC bat specialist.”
The meeting at the Farmington Library on March 16 will begin with socializing and light refreshments served at 6:30 p.m., followed by Sutton’s presentation beginning at 7 p.m.
The East Ozarks Audubon Society is on Facebook or can be emailed us at eastozarksaudubon@gmail.com
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com