Cave specialist to speak at library

A local resident is a recognized cave specialist and will be speaking March 17 at the Farmington Library about ‘Missouri’s Underground Life’, or wildlife in Missouri’s caves.

Michael Sutton, PhD, has spent more than 50 years exploring caves, with 30 of those years spent exploring caves and abandoned mines in the state of Missouri. A native of Great Britain, Sutton started caving in 1967 at Leeds in Yorkshire while attending college. Leeds is known for its deep wet caves (aka potholes). In 1973, he came to the United States and began working with one of the local caving groups. He and his wife Sue Hagan live near the Taum Sauk Reservoir. She quite often helps Sutton in his work.

“That’s how we met, he joined a cave exploring club that I belong to,” Hagan said.

Sutton explained that cave biology started in this area around 1990, when the U.S. Forest Service’s Mark Twain Forest had to do an environmental impact statement for proposed prospecting in the Eleven Point River area.

“They realized that they did not have enough information on the caves and cave biology,” he said. “So they contracted with our group, the Cave Research Foundation, to do cave mapping and do biological studies of any of the caves in that area that would be potentially affected by the prospecting.