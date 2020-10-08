 Skip to main content
Cedarhurst celebrates 'National Love People Day'
Cedarhurst celebrates 'National Love People Day'

Cedarhurst celebrates 'National Love People Day'

A Cedarhurst of Farmington resident, right, makes contact with a loved one using a "Hug Booth" setup outdoors in recognition of National Love People Day. Following each visit, the gloves and screen were disinfected for use by the next family.

 Submitted photo

Last Thursday was National Love People Day, and to celebrate, Cedarhurst of Farmington invited family and friends to the community for some sweet, safe and socially-distant visits.

"And what better way to share the love than with a specially made 'Hug Booth?'" asked Lauren Velasco of Cedarhurst. "After each visit, the gloves and screen were disinfected thoroughly for the next family to use. This shows just how hard Cedarhurst has worked to proactively keep residents safe, while also providing joyful support in the age of Covid-19."

Velasco added that residents kept busy last month celebrating National Assisted Living Week and National Senior Citizen's Day with fun activities and events.

"Now, more than ever, it is important for residents to stay connected with loved ones, so in-person visits have been taking place following social distancing guidelines outdoors," she said. "Residents also have ready access to video technology for frequent FaceTime sessions and Skype video calls to help them stay in touch between visits."

