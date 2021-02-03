Cedarhurst residents receive COVID vaccine

Residents at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Farmington received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 27.

It’s like Christmas, according to Cedarhurst Wellness CEO Angie Keever.

“Every vaccination clinic is a celebration,” she added.

Twenty-two of the 23 residents at the Farmington facility were vaccinated with the help of CVS. Keever said they are hoping the last resident will be able to get their vaccine during the second clinic on Feb. 24.

“Overwhelmingly, our residents are thrilled to be getting the vaccine,” she said.

Keever said this is the light at the end of the tunnel.

“2020 was a rough year, and it was a scary year,” she said. “Everybody sacrificed being with loved ones, including our residents … The tunnel is still probably six months long, but this is the light at the end of the tunnel. It is here.”

Cedarhurst is based in St Louis and has 47 communities with more than 3,000 residents in nine states.

The residents have been responding well to the vaccine, Keever said. They have been seeing few side effects. They’ve had two facilities so far get the second shot.