Cedarhurst residents receive COVID vaccine

Residents at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Farmington received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 27.
It’s like Christmas, according to Cedarhurst Wellness CEO Angie Keever.
“Every vaccination clinic is a celebration,” she added.
Twenty-two of the 23 residents at the Farmington facility were vaccinated with the help of CVS. Keever said they are hoping the last resident will be able to get their vaccine during the second clinic on Feb. 24.
“Overwhelmingly, our residents are thrilled to be getting the vaccine,” she said.
Keever said this is the light at the end of the tunnel.
“2020 was a rough year, and it was a scary year,” she said. “Everybody sacrificed being with loved ones, including our residents … The tunnel is still probably six months long, but this is the light at the end of the tunnel. It is here.”
Cedarhurst is based in St Louis and has 47 communities with more than 3,000 residents in nine states.
The residents have been responding well to the vaccine, Keever said. They have been seeing few side effects. They’ve had two facilities so far get the second shot.
“Our residents really haven't experienced a ton of the side effects,” she explained. “If anything, it's been some of our employees who've had COVID, they're more likely to have some of the side effects. But I have not heard of any side effects that have lasted more than 24, 36 hours tops, sometimes less than 12 hours, if there's any at all.”
They are even celebrating the side effects, she added.
“Because that means your body is working and it's building up immunity,” she said. “So you got to just look at the side effects as your body is doing its job. It's fighting it and it's building up antibodies.”
Half of the staff members at the Farmington facility were given the shot on Wednesday and the other half will be give their first shot during the second clinic.
“We do that because, if you do end up having side effects from the vaccine, we don't want everybody out all at once,” Keever said.
One of the challenges of the vaccine roll out, she said, has been fighting the misinformation that is on social media about the vaccine. She said they’ve had a lot of one-on-one conversations with residents to answer any questions they may have.
“So we have been (making) a very concerted effort to provide education and the facts about the about the vaccine to increase our participation rates,” she said. “We don't want anybody to not get the vaccine because they believe one of the false myths out there.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.