Cedarhurst Senior Living to open Farmington location
Cedarhurst Senior Living is opening a new community in Farmington on Monday. It will be located at 200 Maple Valley Drive. The facility will have 52 assisted living apartments, 21 memory care apartments and full-service amenities.

Cedarhurst Senior Living, an assisted living and memory care community, is expanding in Missouri with a new addition opening Monday at 200 Maple Valley Drive in Farmington.

"With 52 assisted living apartments, 21 memory care apartments and full-service amenities, Cedarhurst is focused on resident safety, wellness and comfort," said Sara Cruse, executive director of Cedarhurst of Farmington.

"Every Cedarhurst boasts a variety of features including charming living room and sitting areas, a movie theatre, a library, and private porches overlooking a courtyard and outdoor gardens. Cedarhurst staffs each facility with a 24-hour care team and provides onsite therapy services."

According to Cruse, Cedarhurst operates 41 communities across seven states including Kansas, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Oklahoma.

"Each upholds the promise to residents and their families to provide personalized, compassionate care so residents can simply enjoy life," she said. “We know people want peace of mind. Cedarhurst gives families the assurance that we will do everything in our power to create a healthy environment centered on each resident’s personal preferences.”

To learn more about Cedarhurst, visit www.CedarhurstLiving.com

