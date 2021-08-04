Chamber announces ‘DOORS on Tour’ contest

The Farmington Regional Chamber has announced a DOORS on Tour Competition that will culminate Sept. 2 when somebody will win a brand-new Blackstone Griddle valued at $399.

The chamber-sponsored DOORS on Tour features the work of local artists using doors as their canvas. The DOORS are placed around the city of Farmington, as well as other locations in the Parkland, providing visitors a colorful, creative, and memorable way to remember the community.

In an earlier interview with the Farmington Press, chamber Executive Director Candy Hente provided some background on the program, saying, “We know there are many other recognizable communities with things we associate with those towns — for instance, Steelville with canoes. We were looking at painting fiberglass cows, to be honest, but they were too expensive to get. Chicago did art cows several years back. The artists painted them in kinds of beautiful ways — and they were all over Chicago.