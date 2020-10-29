Chamber announces plan to honor senior citizens

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 27, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Under the auspices of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, The Press will participate for the next several weeks in a Senior Citizens Appreciation Program. The program will evolve around personal glimpses into the lives of men and women who have reached retirement age and have selected Farmington as their home during senior years.

Farmington is fortunate to have among its residents several outstanding families who, after having chosen Farmington as their home, have contributed actively to work of civic and church nature.

The Chamber of Commerce, in calling to the public’s attention several of these retired residents, urges people who are thinking in terms of retirement to consider Farmington as a possible home site.

The strategic location of the community to the metropolitan St. Louis area and the rambling and recreational regions of the Ozarks makes the St. Francois County seat an ideal residential city.

From the individuals selected for the Senior Citizens Appreciation articles which will commence next week, one will be honored with a Senior Citizens Award at the annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet. A few of the requirements to be eligible for the Senior Citizen Award are that the average earner must be at least 65, he must be retired from principal business and he must be actively engaged in civic and church endeavors.

