Chamber app adds new 'favorites' feature

A new "favorites" feature of the Eat Shop Play in the Parkland app will benefit both the businesses and users, according to Candy Hente, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director.
"Listed businesses will now have a "Favorite" button with the ability to send notifications directly to their customers," Hente said. "Gone are the days of being at the mercy of social media to determine if your customers have the opportunity to see your messages. Now you can be certain you're in direct communication with them.
"You can let them know about your daily or weekly specials, new shipments, special offers, and any changes in business hours. Notifications can be pre-scheduled and may also include a photo and weblink if you so desire. It's practically like having your own business app."
The “Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland” became a hit with locals soon after it was made available for free download on both the Apple and Android app stores in December. Its purpose is to make people aware of the businesses and activities available in the area so they can shop local.
The app lists places to eat and shop in the Parkland. It also provides the user with the names of hotels and bed and breakfasts, along with information about the wide variety of activities available in the area. Each section is broken down into more specific categories, making it easy to find what one is looking for.
According to Hente, people using Eat Shop Play in the Parkland don't have to download multiple business apps to keep up-to-date on what's going on.
"It's all contained in one, and every notification is from a business they know and love," she said. "App users will only receive notifications from the businesses they "favorite" eliminating the annoyance of irrelevant notifications."
All listed businesses will have their address, map, website, description, business hours and photo (when available) listed at no charge through May. Paid listings will also include the "Favorites" button. All unpaid listings will be reduced to only a phone number beginning in June.
Chamber member listings are $100 a year and an additional $50 to be listed in up to four categories. To list a business, contact Hente at 573-756-3615 or at Candy@FarmingtonRegionalChamber.com.
