Chamber app adds new 'favorites' feature

A new "favorites" feature of the Eat Shop Play in the Parkland app will benefit both the businesses and users, according to Candy Hente, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director.

"Listed businesses will now have a "Favorite" button with the ability to send notifications directly to their customers," Hente said. "Gone are the days of being at the mercy of social media to determine if your customers have the opportunity to see your messages. Now you can be certain you're in direct communication with them.

"You can let them know about your daily or weekly specials, new shipments, special offers, and any changes in business hours. Notifications can be pre-scheduled and may also include a photo and weblink if you so desire. It's practically like having your own business app."

The “Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland” became a hit with locals soon after it was made available for free download on both the Apple and Android app stores in December. Its purpose is to make people aware of the businesses and activities available in the area so they can shop local.