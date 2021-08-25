Chamber asks for more estimates on factory building

This story originally appeared in the Aug. 28, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

At a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce Committee in charge of the effort to secure a Rice-Stix shirt factory for Farmington, last Monday afternoon it was decided to ask several contractors to make estimates on the cost of erecting a new building and of remodeling the Carleton property to meet the needs of the factory.

The McCarthy Construction Company had previously been asked to make an estimate but the sums given out by that company as the probable cost were considered greatly out of line. The building to be erected is similar to the one at Slater, Mo. That building was erected in 1926, when prices were at their peak, at a cost of $55,000. McCarthy's estimate has been given as approximately $70,000 for erecting a new building or $53,000 for remodeling the Carleton property.

It is hard to understand how a building would cost more to build now than it would in 1926. However, it is thought that unless lower estimates are secured, the proposition will have to be abandoned. The committee will probably make a definite decision by next week as to whether they will proceed with their plans or not.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0