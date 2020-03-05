Chamber endorses renewal of city sales taxes

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced its approval of a resolution in support of two sales tax renewals that will be appearing on the ballot in the April 7 municipal election.
The board of directors, which approved the resolution at a meeting held Feb. 7, noted that Farmington’s sales tax rate is among the lowest in the area and that the ballot measures are simply renewing current taxes and is not a tax increase.
The transportation sales tax and the storm water and parks tax currently provide essential support for the infrastructure of Farmington. The transportation sales tax revenue is used solely for resurfacing our city streets, constructing or replacing sidewalks, and occasionally to pay the city’s 10% grant match for maintenance work at the airport. The storm water and parks tax is applied to maintenance and operation of city park facilities and programs and for storm water drainage improvements.
In discussing the renewal of the transportation sales tax, Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers said, “Farmington has more than 90 miles of local streets which require resurfacing every 17-20 years, depending on usage. One mile of street costs an estimated $100,000 to resurface with two inches of asphalt. The city spends approximately $900,000 each year on street and sidewalk projects, which are paid from proceeds of the one-quarter-cent sales tax.”
Alison Sheets, Farmington Regional Chamber's Board of Directors chair, said, “We see the renewal of these sales taxes as imperative to the continued economic growth of the city. Attracting and maintaining industry for workforce development hinges on the critical maintenance and improvement of our city’s infrastructure.”
Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente said that in the coming weeks prior to the election, the chamber will be communicating information to its nearly 400 member representatives about the specifics concerning the renewal of these essential municipal sales taxes, so members can make informed decisions at the election polls on April 7.
“Obviously we encourage our members to vote ‘yes,’ to improve and maintain the city’s infrastructure which is a direct contributor to our mission of growing a stronger regional economy, but we want them to be informed and confident in their decision,” Hente said.
The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce is an independent association of businesses and organizations working to grow a stronger Farmington regional economy through business and economic development, legislative advocacy and community engagement.