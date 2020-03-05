Chamber endorses renewal of city sales taxes

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced its approval of a resolution in support of two sales tax renewals that will be appearing on the ballot in the April 7 municipal election.

The board of directors, which approved the resolution at a meeting held Feb. 7, noted that Farmington’s sales tax rate is among the lowest in the area and that the ballot measures are simply renewing current taxes and is not a tax increase.

The transportation sales tax and the storm water and parks tax currently provide essential support for the infrastructure of Farmington. The transportation sales tax revenue is used solely for resurfacing our city streets, constructing or replacing sidewalks, and occasionally to pay the city’s 10% grant match for maintenance work at the airport. The storm water and parks tax is applied to maintenance and operation of city park facilities and programs and for storm water drainage improvements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}