Chamber expo draws crowd to FHS field house

The Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo, hosted Saturday by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, made a move to Black Knight Field House where it offered visitors the latest tips, tools and services for sprucing up the interior and exterior of one's residence or business.

The day kicked off with Sprint Into Sprint, a 5K run and 1.5-mile walk sponsored by New Era Bank and First State Community Bank.

Inside the field house, the expo provided attendees with information about lawn and garden care, grilling, pharmacy needs, local news sources and home decor ideas, along with other products and helpful tips.

Heroes for Kids was present at the event to talk about the work they do and offer children opportunities for photos with their favorite superhero.

Everyone who visited the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce booth was given a goody bag, sponsored by Scooter's Coffee, Coldwell Banker-Hulsey, and Kueker's Nursery and Landscaping. This is also where guests were able to enter to win the Expo Extravaganza $500 cash prize sponsored by Otaki Lake.

According to Event Coordinator Deena Ward, the event had decent foot traffic throughout the day and despite many other events going on around the area, community members made time to stop in.

"Foot traffic picked up really well around 10, which I was expecting because it is a Saturday and people don't want to get up too early," Ward said. "There are a lot of other events going on but there was time to do everything. You could pop in to the expo any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m."

Ward noted that the event offered much for visitors to do and look at, adding that not all of the vendors were from St. Francois County as several of them were drawn in from Perry and Madison counties.

"That is the thing that is so cool about the Farmington Regional Chamber," Ward said. "We go out into our whole region. We do not just cover St. Francois County. We are up to almost 400 members and we keep climbing."

Ward explained that one of the bag sponsors, Kueker's Nursery and Landscaping is out of Perryville, but offers services across the region.

Another important aspect of the expo was that it highlighted the chamber's free "Eat Shop Play in the Parkland" app which offers helpful information about the expo's many activities and events. For instance, the app advised parents about a scavenger hunt being held that day for kids where, if they completed all the required tasks, they won a prize.

Ward commented that, while the app informed families about a fun activity being offered for their kids during the expo, parents also discovered that the app was a convenient and accurate source of information about other area events, opportunities and local businesses available throughout the year.

In the years since the expo began, it has continued to broaden the areas of interest that it offers visitors.

"This year at the expo we were also trying to focus on things for the home including health and wellness," Ward said. "We looked at it this way — after you work in the yard, who do you normally go to afterward? The drug store and the chiropractor just go hand-in-hand."

Ward added that the chamber also wanted to include a few non-profit organizations at the expo — in addition to Heroes for Kids, H.O.P.E, and the Boy Scouts of America — to allow them the opportunity to offer their services to the community.

"We wanted to offer the non-profits some space so that they could get some information out there," Ward said. "They are not selling anything. They are just saying, "This is who we are. This is what we do. What can we do to help you?"

As it has in previous years, the World Bird Sanctuary show drew a good crowd, as well as the martial arts demonstration and a first-time performance at the expo by the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy.

Ward, who has some experience in event planning through volunteer work she has performed through the years, admitted that this is the first time she has been a "paid" event director and that this year's Expo is the first thing she has overseen out of the gate at this scale.

"I am very proud of it," she said. "There were so many more people who wanted to be here but they didn't have anybody to send. Everyone is so short-handed and that was a frustration everybody had because this is such a good way to be out in the community and a good way to talk to people one-on-one."

It was easy to see that the expo's exhibitors and attendees were glad to be back after skipping a year in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

"I would like to give a big thank you to all of my volunteers and to everyone who came out and enjoyed the day with us," Ward said. "I also want to thank Mineral Area Restoration for being our naming sponsor this year. They have been amazing helping us put this on."

Ward also thanked the members of Farmington High School's FBLA chapter that had been a "big help" this year. Ward explained that she has been teaching them about what the chamber does and what it means to a community. From helping vendors set up, carrying in displays and unloading cars, she was grateful that the students were there to lend a helping hand, complete with smiles on their faces.

Now that the Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo has had another successful year, it's time for Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director Candy Hente and Director of Events Ward to switch gears and turn their full focus on Country Days, taking place June 3, 4 and 5 in downtown Farmington.

