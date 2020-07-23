Chamber golf tournament set for August 7
Chamber golf tournament set for August 7

Chamber golf tournament set for August 7

The 15th Annual Farmington Regional Chamber Golf Tournament returns Aug. 7 to the Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington. The four-person scramble begins with a noon lunch and registration, followed by a 1 p.m. tee time. Register online at farmingtonregionalchamber.com or call 756-3615 for more information.

 File photo

The 15th Annual Farmington Regional Chamber Golf Tournament will take place Friday, Aug. 7 at Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington.

The annual event supports the chamber in continuing to offer leadership and business development resources to support the Parkland," said Cassie Thomas, director of events."At $425 per team, the annual golf tournament is an affordable and fun opportunity to 'bring your game, while improving your network."

Registration for the event has began and this “early bird” pricing is good through July 25, 2020. After July 25, the cost per team will be $450.

"A delicious lunch from Ole Tyme Pantry, sponsored by Centene Corporation will begin at noon," Thomas said. "Following the luncheon, the tournament will commence with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. A chance at thousands of dollars in prizes sponsored by Unico Bank will be available by raffle.

"Golfers will also have the opportunity to win a brand-new car in a 'Hole-in-One' contest sponsored by Sam Scism Ford. Join the Farmington Regional Chamber at Crown Pointe Golf Club for an exciting day of golf, food, networking, and prizes, the perfect opportunity to benefit local businesses and the community."

According to Thomas, a number of sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information on registering as a sponsor or golfer, and/or to donate a prize, call the Farmington Regional Chamber at 573-756-3615, or visit the chamber website at www.FarmingtonRegionalChamber.com.

