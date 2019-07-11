Chamber golf tourney returning July 19

The 14th Annual Farmington Regional Chamber Golf Tournament taking place Friday, July 19 at the Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington is expected to be one of the biggest fundraisers of the year.
The four-person scramble begins with a noon lunch and registration, followed by a 1 p.m. tee time.
"It’s going to be a fantastic event.,” said Laura Raymer, chamber co-director. “The money that we raise from this helps us to do some of the programs that we do out in the community, as well as for our members.
“So, whether it’s an event or some of the different training opportunities that we offer on a regular basis to our members, as well as to the general public, this is one of the ways that we make that happen.”
“We're expecting the golf tournament to be ginormous again this year,” Raymer said. “We absolutely have to thank our main sponsor, Parkland Health Center. It is really exciting. People have come to like the tournament because of the different things that we offer."
In addition to the tournament, there will also be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and what Raymer describes as "huge" hole-in-one prizes.
Register online at farmingtonregionalchamber.com or call 756-3615 for more information.
