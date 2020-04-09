Chamber head asks patience for Farmington businessowners

“Also, ‘Any business that is not on the essential list but believes that in the interest of public health and safety they should receive a waiver from the prohibition of social gatherings of 10 people or more may apply for a waiver through MDED for that limitation.’”

Asked how the Farmington business community has been effected by the state, county and city guidelines regarding the coronavirus, Hente said, “I think pretty much everyone is. It seems like the places that are busy are busier than ever — like our grocery stores and our banks. They’re slammed, but most all of the other business is down.”

According to Hente, she and her fellow chamber employees are doing what many Missourians are doing — working primarily from home.

“But we’re busier than ever answering questions and trying to promote our members,” she said. “We’re launching a new retail gift card promotion, as well, to help some of our retail businesses.”

One idea the chamber has already put into effect is a practical method to help local restaurants weather the decrease in business they are experiencing due to having to close their dining areas to protect the public from becoming infected with the coronavirus.