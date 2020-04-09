Chamber head asks patience for Farmington businessowners

In response to what Farmington Regional Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente describes as “judgmental comments” made towards local businesses that remain open despite county and state prohibitions, she is asking the public to empathize with the businessowners as they are dealing with factors that are both multi-layered and complex.
“I hope the public will understand that even with the order in place, some businesses the public may not view as essential are still permitted to remain open as long as they can comply with the social distancing precautions,” she said. “Businessowners have many factors to consider in closing, including the physical, emotional and financial welfare of their employees. They are making difficult decisions and trying to operate as responsibly as possible.
“One businessowner told me that he had employees that were bursting into tears because they are afraid of losing their home and their car. They care about the people that work for them. So, it’s not even just about businessowners putting money in their own pocket, but also about taking care of their employees — and the long-term repercussions on their business.
Hente mentioned guidance she has recently received on the matter from the Missouri Department of Economic Development (MDED).
“It says, ‘workplaces that don’t qualify as ‘essential’ but can operate with fewer than 10 people — and while maintaining social distancing — may remain open. Workers on-site should take all necessary precautions to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.’ So, there’s a lot of confusion, I think still, among people as to what is allowed and what is not.
“Also, ‘Any business that is not on the essential list but believes that in the interest of public health and safety they should receive a waiver from the prohibition of social gatherings of 10 people or more may apply for a waiver through MDED for that limitation.’”
Asked how the Farmington business community has been effected by the state, county and city guidelines regarding the coronavirus, Hente said, “I think pretty much everyone is. It seems like the places that are busy are busier than ever — like our grocery stores and our banks. They’re slammed, but most all of the other business is down.”
According to Hente, she and her fellow chamber employees are doing what many Missourians are doing — working primarily from home.
“But we’re busier than ever answering questions and trying to promote our members,” she said. “We’re launching a new retail gift card promotion, as well, to help some of our retail businesses.”
One idea the chamber has already put into effect is a practical method to help local restaurants weather the decrease in business they are experiencing due to having to close their dining areas to protect the public from becoming infected with the coronavirus.
“We’ve established a Farmington Regional Food to Go page on Facebook where people can get updates on the restaurants, and it has nearly 4,000 members now,” Hente said. “As far as customers in general, if there’s a business here that you know and love, make sure you’re doing everything you can to purchase a gift card or something from them during this time if they’re open. Many places are open by appointment or will do pick up or delivery options right now. Check their website, check online, check their Facebook pages. Check the chamber Facebook page.”
An important way that the Farmington Regional Chamber is seeking to assist local businesses is to help them decipher arcane rules and regulations that must be waded through to qualify for financial and other assistance from the federal government.
“The [Small Business Administration] CARES Act legislation is very complex,” Hente said. “It probably has about 15 different components and programs involved and is over 200 pages. We spent most of last week constantly sending out information, fact sheets and webinars. The chamber actually hosted a webinar with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce vice president of small business policy for chamber members during which they could call in and get answers to specific questions on that legislation. There was one 10-page SUMMARY of the available programs that I saw!
“They’re talking about passing a fourth part of that legislation. We’ll see how that goes. Right now, what happened last week and what I anticipate will happen again this week, is we’ll probably receive further clarification on different programs. Most of the clarifications we received last week had to deal with the EIDL grant — which stands for Economic Injury Disaster Loans — and the Paycheck Protection Program. But there’s also an employer credit and quite a few other things as well that are available through that legislation.”
Hente urges businesses seeking information or assistance to contact the chamber at 573-756-3615. She also notes that she is hoping to soon add a page to the chamber website (www.farmingtonregionalchamber.com) that will offer a list of resources for businesses.
“We are here for recovery,” Hente said. “We’re already beginning to think about what we can do to help in the recovery process.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!