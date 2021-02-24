Chamber hears tips on mental health

"Reaching out for assistance is always important," he said. "The problem is that when you get down in a rut, you don't feel like or have the energy. It's really hard to make that step to reach out to somebody else. It's really important for us to reach out to other people. We're all struggling. We're all stuck at home. We're not able to go out. We're not able to go on vacation, we can't go to the beach, we can't go out and do anything. We're all stuck in this same thing."

Because of the pandemic, Crawford believes it has changed how we interact with each other. The use of social media has increased due to the physical separation many people are experiencing.

"There's Zoom, FaceTime, all these things that we're limited before are accessible and usable and giving us a way to reach out to the community," he said.

On the negative side, Crawford noted that during the pandemic his physical health hasn't been as good — and there's a reason.