Chamber hears tips on mental health

Mineral Area Psychiatric Services owner Gabe Crawford, RN, MSN, PMHNP, offered tips for maintaining mental good mental health when he served as guest speaker at February's Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Community Luncheon held in a virtual format last Thursday.
Because of the inclement weather, the luncheon was moved from an "in-person" event at the Centene Center to a Zoom meeting held online.
Introducing Crawford, Candy Hente, executive director of the chamber said, "We're approaching the one year mark of the pandemic. That's pretty sobering. Obviously, the weather over the last couple of weeks has created a lot of extra burdens on people — in the way they live, as well as created an isolation for people.
"We're really glad to have Gabe Crawford from Mineral Area Psychiatric Services and we're going to have a discussion with him today. Gabe has worked in the mental health field since he was 19 years old. He started out as an aide at the state hospital and has increased his credentials and worked his way up. He is now a mental health nurse practitioner.
"Gabe has a passion for mental health. I've actually been serving on the St. Francois County Mental Health Board since 2011 when it was initially formed. Gabe and I have had several conversations and he is so engaging to talk to. I know you're going to get a lot out of our conversation today."
Asked about the effects he's observed of the pandemic on people, Crawford said, "Over the course of this year, we've had a really high instance of depression — what we would consider to be some type of seasonal affective disorder that kind of like overran its boundaries, which we typically have during winter. It's just kind of continued as people aren't having the sun, they're not outside, they're not able to do the things they normally do.
"Depression breeds depression, unfortunately. There's a high incidence of suicide, substance abuse. Everything associated with mental health — everything that contributes to it — has elevated and it's been difficult for a lot of people.
"Some of the problems that we have in our practice is that we've been inundated with referrals that we are struggling to meet up with, even with three providers. We have a backlog of people that we were hoping to never have. We're backlogged because people are really struggling right now."
Crawford suggested several steps people can take to improve their mental health.
"There are the normal, simple, easy ones we tell people to do," he said. "The act of getting out of bed, continue the things that make you happy. When we get stuck in this rut of things that don't make us happy, those things continue to breed new things to make us unhappy. Then we get into that downfall where nothing looks positive any longer.
"We need to make sure that we're keeping up with social interactions, making sure we're doing Zoom stuff that's kind of goofy... but there are some fun things to it... cat emojis, or whatever they are. Keeping those interactions like church interactions. I know that everybody's been limited in the ability to go to church, to go see people, to have those communications.
"All the aspects that you should be doing — sleeping, eating well — making sure your diet is not terrible. Making sure that you're getting exercise — that you're walking — is important. All those pieces that we normally would do, we've got to keep doing."
According to Crawford, the use of face masks has limited social interactions with others.
"It's really important to us as humans to have this ability to recognize each other's facial expressions. It's one of the chief components. I think everybody has read how communication works, and what percentage of it is our facial expressions.
"We're really covering that a lot. We're limiting that from our human interaction. Our children, who are now not only sitting in the basement playing video games, but socially they've got their face covered. That keeps us from being able to see the changes in people's expressions to give us a little clue that there is something different."
Crawford said it's important to keep up with one's "normal lifestyle" as possible.
"Reaching out for assistance is always important," he said. "The problem is that when you get down in a rut, you don't feel like or have the energy. It's really hard to make that step to reach out to somebody else. It's really important for us to reach out to other people. We're all struggling. We're all stuck at home. We're not able to go out. We're not able to go on vacation, we can't go to the beach, we can't go out and do anything. We're all stuck in this same thing."
Because of the pandemic, Crawford believes it has changed how we interact with each other. The use of social media has increased due to the physical separation many people are experiencing.
"There's Zoom, FaceTime, all these things that we're limited before are accessible and usable and giving us a way to reach out to the community," he said.
On the negative side, Crawford noted that during the pandemic his physical health hasn't been as good — and there's a reason.
"I've been sicker this year now that I'm less exposed — so that's a problem for humans," he said. "The less that we're exposed to our environment, the less tolerance we build. The less our body builds up an immune response. I've had a sinus infection. I've had some other viral infection that lasted over a week into two weeks, where normally they would be a couple of days thing or a day thing."
Crawford, who has personally dealt with depression, admits it's not an easy subject to talk about with others.
"I can remember writing it down the first time," he said. "'Do you suffer from a mental illness?' — and it had this little box and depression was on there. I remember signing it — that uncomfortable feeling — but after that, who cares? It is what it is. I'm a much happier person. I'm much more easy going. My family likes me more, probably. I like myself more most days. So, I just have to be consistent with it."
