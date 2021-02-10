Chamber luncheon to focus on mental health

Mineral Area Psychiatric Services owner Gabe Crawford, RN, MSN, PMHNP, will be the featured speaker for the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Community Luncheon taking place from noon to 1 p.m. February 18 at Centene Center.

Crawford’s topic will be “Tips for Maintaining Good Mental Health.”

“It’s easy to see the pandemic has had a profound effect on the mental health of our entire nation,” said Candy Hente, chamber executive director. “With that in mind, at this month's Business & Community luncheon we will be focusing on tips to maintaining good mental health.”

Hente reminds members and guests that there is a new policy for chamber luncheons.

“Out of concern for everyone's health and safety, we have implemented a few precautions,” she said. “To accommodate the recommended physical distancing, additional tables will be added to the Centene Center lobby with half the number of chairs at each table and boxed lunches will waiting for you at the table. This means our attendance is limited to the first 50 people who make a reservation.

“We are requiring a non-refundable prepaid $10 reservation for lunch to alleviate the handling of money and lines. If you do not plan to eat and would like to attend, please let us know and we will get you registered and count you in our totals. When you register on our website you will be prompted to enter your payment information. We are strongly recommending wearing a mask until you are safely seated at your table. Hand sanitizer will be readily available.

