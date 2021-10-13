Chamber of Commerce held factory meeting Friday night

This story originally appeared in the Sept. 25, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce convened at 7:30 p.m. in the Masonic Temple in a special meeting at the call of the President, there being 26 members present.

The Secretary stated the object of the meeting as follows: "At the regular September meeting held September 14th, a motion carried authorizing the president to call a special meeting to receive a report of the committee in charge of securing options on suitable tracts of ground for a lot sale, and to transact any further business concerning our negotiations with the Rice-Stix Dry Goods Company."

Mr. William Harlan reported that the Committee had secured options on two tracts of land, one tract of ground North of Electric Place, this land having been options at $200.00 per acre, also a tract of land being options at $250.00 North of the George Tetley home on the old St. Louis Road. Mr. Harlan further stated that although there were a number of desirable tracts in the corporate limits of the city that the prices were prohibitive, and the Committee did not deem it wise to secure options at the prices asked.