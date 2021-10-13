Chamber of Commerce held factory meeting Friday night

This story originally appeared in the Sept. 25, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The Farmington Chamber of Commerce convened at 7:30 p.m. in the Masonic Temple in a special meeting at the call of the President, there being 26 members present.
The Secretary stated the object of the meeting as follows: "At the regular September meeting held September 14th, a motion carried authorizing the president to call a special meeting to receive a report of the committee in charge of securing options on suitable tracts of ground for a lot sale, and to transact any further business concerning our negotiations with the Rice-Stix Dry Goods Company."
Mr. William Harlan reported that the Committee had secured options on two tracts of land, one tract of ground North of Electric Place, this land having been options at $200.00 per acre, also a tract of land being options at $250.00 North of the George Tetley home on the old St. Louis Road. Mr. Harlan further stated that although there were a number of desirable tracts in the corporate limits of the city that the prices were prohibitive, and the Committee did not deem it wise to secure options at the prices asked.
A motion carried accepting the report of the Committee and a general discussion of the lot situation ensued. It was the opinion that there was entirely too much money involved in the purchase of the land and the two proposed tracts of land were too far from the town to be a real asset to Farmington.
Mr. G.B. Snider reviewed the entire factory situation giving those present information he had received from other towns having factories, the plans they had adopted in securing funds, and the results obtained. He expressed himself as opposed to a lot sale, stating that it would work a hardship on present real estate owners, would eliminate the small donor, and involve a great deal of additional money and time. He proposed the following plan: That funds be raised by a popular subscription drive, subscriptions to be secured in $25.00 units.
Mr. Snider's proposition was enthusiastically received and practically all present commented favorably on his suggestion and expressed the belief that it was the solution to the money-raising campaign. After an open discussion, the Snider plan was unanimously adopted.
A motion carried calling a mass meeting for Monday night September 21st, to be held in the Long Memorial Hall and Mr. Snider was instructed to have an official from the Rice-Stix present at the mass meeting to inform the public on what they might expect from a factory in their town. No pledges to be taken at this meeting and the public so informed. A motion carried to secure the services of a Farmington band for the mass meeting.
On motion of J.C. Morris, every member pledged himself to attend the mass meeting and to bring someone with him as well as arouse as much interest in the meeting as possible.