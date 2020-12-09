 Skip to main content
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE REPAIRS TOYS
The talents and time of several more of our community are being put to good use these days in a project sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, according to an announcement made this week by Fire Chief Andy Paule. Repairable toys are being rebuilt, painted and reconditioned to make some youngster’s Christmas a little happier. The Trimfoot Company is providing shop space and tools. All kinds of repairable toys are needed. Anyone having usable or repairable toys to donate to the project, is asked to bring them to the firehouse. Arthur A. Schild, Smith Aubuchon and Floyd Oder, seen left to right above, are busy Santa’s helpers, preparing for the Christmas season ahead.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 1, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

