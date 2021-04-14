Chamber program focuses on S Bar F Ranch

"So, if you do have any awesome stories about working with Eagle Scouts, I always love hearing them," she said. "It keeps me motivated to continue my job."

Showing photos of the Scouts' recent food and diaper collection campaigns, Evans said, "We pride ourselves and our volunteers in the many ways that Boy Scouts focus on community service, outdoor education, and how we impact the community in such a great way.

"We pride ourselves, like I said, on our community service and continuing the tradition with our Scouts. We hope that these are lessons and activities that they will keep with them as they continue in their teenage years and college years. There are many benefits to Scouting.

"Scouting provides experiences that help prepare youth for the future. Scouting helps youth develop academic skills, self-confidence, ethics, leadership, and citizenship skills that influence their adult lives."

She added that chartered organizations are also needed.

A chartered organization is a duly constituted organization that serves youth, desires to the use the programs of the Boy Scouts of American to further its mission respecting the youth it supports. The local council provides the support and service necessary to help the chartered organization succeed in its use of Scouting.