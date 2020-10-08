Chamber seeking new employment opportunities

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 8, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

A spokesman for the Industrial Development Committee of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce today announced the institution of a new policy of bimonthly public reports on the status of industrial and economic development projects. This is in line with the chamber’s policy to keep the citizens constantly informed on what is happening in their community. These reports will attempt to include all areas of business expansion of which the chamber is aware. However, this doesn’t necessarily suggest that the chamber is directly involved in each and every instance in actual negotiations, but it is constantly concerned and aware of these actions and stands ready to assist as needed in all areas affecting the economic development of Farmington and the surrounding area.

The spokesman further elaborated on the chamber’s desires and attitude toward new economic development. He stated that “At no time will the chamber encourage the procurement and development of any industrial or economic expansion that will in anyway crate esthetic, social, pollution, ecological, environmental, health or any other obviously undesirable effects on our community and its future development.” He stated that, “Every effort will be made to preserve the traditionally fine atmosphere of Farmington.”