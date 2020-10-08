Chamber seeking new employment opportunities

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 8, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
A spokesman for the Industrial Development Committee of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce today announced the institution of a new policy of bimonthly public reports on the status of industrial and economic development projects. This is in line with the chamber’s policy to keep the citizens constantly informed on what is happening in their community. These reports will attempt to include all areas of business expansion of which the chamber is aware. However, this doesn’t necessarily suggest that the chamber is directly involved in each and every instance in actual negotiations, but it is constantly concerned and aware of these actions and stands ready to assist as needed in all areas affecting the economic development of Farmington and the surrounding area.
The spokesman further elaborated on the chamber’s desires and attitude toward new economic development. He stated that “At no time will the chamber encourage the procurement and development of any industrial or economic expansion that will in anyway crate esthetic, social, pollution, ecological, environmental, health or any other obviously undesirable effects on our community and its future development.” He stated that, “Every effort will be made to preserve the traditionally fine atmosphere of Farmington.”
The chamber spokesman then presented a chart of “active” industrial and economic development prospects, which follows at the end of this article. He explained what is meant by “active” …that is “actively considering Farmington as a possible site for development.”
The spokesman explained to this reporter that we should understand that at any given moment, any given prospect is considering numerous towns in numerous states simultaneously. And that specific facts dealing with the exact products involved and the names of the companies cannot always be immediately revealed. He related instances of cities that have actually lost new companies because they “told too much…too soon.” Once a company makes a decision then they will make the official announcement. The spokesman further elaborated on some of the considerations facing a company considering a new location: plant site, existing buildings, construction costs, downtime, financing, markets, raw materials, suppliers, transportation, labor availability, wage rates, union, climate attitudes of local people, taxes, cooperation of local government, utilities and many others.
The spokesman strongly stressed the fact that Farmington is an important part of the five-county trade area of St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Iron, Madison and Washington counties. And that if a new company selects a neighboring community instead of Farmington…THAT FARMINGTON HAS NOT LOST OUT!! He pointed to the fact that the entire trade area has gained by obtaining new employment opportunities that didn’t previously exist. He further remarked that “The losers are those neighboring states and other sections of our own state who did not obtain these new jobs.”
The spokesman concluded by summarizing, “The Farmington Chamber of Commerce is totally and completely dedicated to the progressive, constructive, and balanced growth of the finest small city in the state of Missouri and shall continue to work harder to make it an even finer city in years to come.”
