CHAMBER SWEARS IN NEW BOARD
Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

Executive Director Candy Hente, standing at far right, swears in the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce board officers and returning members for 2020.

Pictured, in no particular order, are Harry Peterson, immediate past chair; Alison Sheets, chair; Chris Morrison, vice chair for Business Development & Advocacy; Larry Joseph, vice chair for Community & Member Engagement; John Boyd; Brent Williams; Aaron Baker; Jessica Shipman; Rocky Good; Jessica Horton; Kristen White; Andy Buchanan; Kelly Gable.

New board members sworn in were Cheryl Snead, Heather Marler and Brian McNamara.

