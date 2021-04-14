Chamber to hear about Iron County bike park

Klint Silvey will be the guest speaker at the April Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce's Business and Community Luncheon taking place at noon Thursday at Centene Center.

Silvey will talking about the new Shepherd Mountain Bike Park and the national, extreme bike race it will be hosting next month.

"Shepherd Mountain Bike Park is an exciting new downhill mountain bike park located in the rolling hills of southeast Missouri in Arcadia Valley," said Cassie Thomas, chamber director of events. "The park consists of five challenging downhill trails and will be hosting the national Big Mountain Enduro race on May 2. Shepherd Mountain Bike Park will be the first stop in the competitive Enduro five-circuit race circuit concluding in Brian Head, Utah."

Registration for the luncheon is now closed. There is no charge for anyone wishing to attend the program without eating lunch, however, email Chamber@FarmingtonRegionalChamber.com to make a reservation to account for seating.

