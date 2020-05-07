Chamber's Hente, Congressman Smith discuss CARES Act

As fallout from the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the lives of all Americans, a conflict has come to light in which two funding bills passed by Congress have collided with each other.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides $600 extra a week to laid-off workers, while the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to businesses that will eventually be forgiven if they call back or keep employees.
This situation is creating tension between businesses and employees about going back to work when stay-at-home orders are rescinded.
According to Candy Hente, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director, several employers have reached out with questions regarding employees who refuse to return to work because they are receiving more money on unemployment than they would if they were working. She has sent out a letter to the chamber members.
“Individuals receiving unemployment cannot legally refuse a reasonable job offer and continue to receive unemployment benefits. Employers who are calling employees back to work and find they are refusing to return are encouraged to report the former employee to the Department of Labor.
"If the employee does not report they received a job offer and refused it, they could be held liable for fraud. Employers who have questions or need to report can call the Missouri Department of Labor or the Missouri Job Center in Park Hills.”
Hente noted that employers are now being placed in the position of having to point out the problem to employees — and that’s not fair to the businesses.
In an interview last week with the Daily Journal, Congressman Jason Smith addressed the issue, saying that President Donald Trump signed an executive order keeping meat processing plants open. However, in a call with Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday, the governor mentioned the difficulty of getting employees for a hog processing facility temporarily shut down in northern Missouri.
“In the CARES package, [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi wouldn’t allow us to do any amendments on our side,” he said. “This was her baby. Her and [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer’s priority was to make sure that they had that added $600 a week premium. There was actually an amendment in the U.S. Senate — and I’m glad that Senators Hawley and Blunt voted for it — that would have stripped that out.
"No one who is on unemployment should make more than what they would working. That beats the whole purpose, because we should incentivize work instead of incentivize people not to work, and with that added $600, there’s a lot of people that will make more money sitting at home on unemployment than if they’re at their job. It’s the opposite of how we should be doing things. It’s going to affect a lot of small and large businesses in trying to retain their employees.”
Smith expressed frustration with congressional leadership over the issue. He noted the program expires in July and said Speaker of the House Pelosi will not allow changes to the program.
“That’s the worst thing about these huge packages that are decided by just a few people,” he said. “There’s some good stuff in there, but let me tell you, there’s some poison pills that are in these big pieces of legislation. In that same bill, she tried to get $35 million for the Kennedy Center.
"We all like the Kennedy Center, it’s a memorial for our former president, but there’s people that are deciding how they split their Ramen Noodles up six different ways in southeast Missouri to feed their family of six, than to decide if a fine arts theater gets $35 million. That just doesn’t make sense.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
