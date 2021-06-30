Change in highway location discussed

This story originally appeared in the Friday, June 19, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce met in a special meeting last Monday evening at the Masonic Temple, with twenty-seven members present.

President Floyd Davis stated the object of the meeting was as follows —

Due to the State Highway Department having announced that they had funds available to complete the original survey on Highway 62, North of Farmington and requested the County Court to secure the right of way he thought it best to call a special meeting and have the members attend the meeting to express their views on the desirability of the Highway at its present course or by changing to the original survey.

Mr. G.B. Snider made a very interesting talk on the present financial condition of our county and the condition of the road fund and cost of securing the necessary right of way. He mentioned the fact that the construction of Highway 32, east of Farmington and the construction of the Farm to Market Road from Farmington to Ironton would be beneficial to Farmington than changing 61, and the county will have to stand the expense of acquiring these rights of way.