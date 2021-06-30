Change in highway location discussed

This story originally appeared in the Friday, June 19, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The Farmington Chamber of Commerce met in a special meeting last Monday evening at the Masonic Temple, with twenty-seven members present.
President Floyd Davis stated the object of the meeting was as follows —
Due to the State Highway Department having announced that they had funds available to complete the original survey on Highway 62, North of Farmington and requested the County Court to secure the right of way he thought it best to call a special meeting and have the members attend the meeting to express their views on the desirability of the Highway at its present course or by changing to the original survey.
Mr. G.B. Snider made a very interesting talk on the present financial condition of our county and the condition of the road fund and cost of securing the necessary right of way. He mentioned the fact that the construction of Highway 32, east of Farmington and the construction of the Farm to Market Road from Farmington to Ironton would be beneficial to Farmington than changing 61, and the county will have to stand the expense of acquiring these rights of way.
He expressed the opinion that it would be a greater benefit to the Community if the County Court would spend funds available in securing right of way for Highway 32 and a Farm to Market Road west of Farmington.
After a lengthy discussion by all members present, a motion carried authoring the President to appoint a committee of five to meet with the State Highway Commission and try to have that body designate our pavement as a permanent 621 highway, and if they refused to designate it as a permanent highway, point out to them the advantage of doing other construction first and continue to use our highway for 62.
President Davis announced that Mr. Harry Denman would be chairman of the committee office, the other members to be appointed later.
As our new Governing Rules create two additional committees, President Davis appointed Mr. Clarence Lindsay chairman of the population committee.
Mr. G.B. Snider was appointed Chairman of the Social Committee.
The president requested the committee appointed to see the State Highway Department to also interview the County Court and find out from that body what they planned in the way of the Farm to Market Roads.